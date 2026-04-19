Fils continues fine form to win Barcelona title

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Arthur Fils continued his excellent recent form since returning from long-term injury by winning the clay-court title in Barcelona.
The 21-year-old Frenchman beat Russian Andrey Rublev 6-2 7-6 (7-2) in Sunday's final.
Fils, who was unable to play during the latter part of the 2025 season due to a back problem, has performed well in several tournaments since returning to the tour in February.
After losing to Carlos Alcaraz in the Qatar Open final, he reached the quarter-finals at Indian Wells and the last four in Miami.
Fils, who is set to rise back into the top 25 of the world rankings, said at the trophy presentation: "I want to say a big thank you to my team. It's been eight tough months struggling with injury, but we're back on the court, and we won the trophy, so I'm pretty happy about that."
Rublev told Fils: "The way you are playing, it's ridiculous. You proved that you're one of the best players on the Tour."
Meanwhile, Julian Cash and Lloyd Glasspool won the men's doubles, beating France's Pierre-Hugues Herbert and Italy's Andrea Vavassori 6-3 6-4.
It is a first title in 2026 for the British pair, who won the men's doubles title at Wimbledon last summer.
Cash said, external: "We had not won a title this year but had been in a couple of finals. It is always important to get back to winning ways and get comfortable in those moments again. I am happy with the week."
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