National

Flooded Obom-Odunkwa bridge leaves residents stranded as commuters charged to cross

Source: Myjoyonline  
  9 June 2026 4:16pm
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Heavy rains in parts of the Greater Accra Region have submerged the Obom-Odunkwa Bridge in the Obom-Domeabra Constituency, disrupting movement and leaving residents stranded.

The flooding, which occurred after recent rains, has rendered the bridge inaccessible to vehicles, effectively cutting off transportation between affected communities.

Residents say the situation has created significant hardship, with commuters forced to seek alternative means of crossing the flooded section.

Adding to their frustration, some individuals are reportedly charging between GH¢50 and GH¢100 to assist people across the submerged area, a practice residents describe as exploitative, Adom News reported.

Community members and landlords have expressed concern over the recurring problem, stating that repeated appeals to government authorities for intervention have yielded little response.

According to residents, the deteriorating condition of the bridge has become a longstanding challenge that worsens whenever heavy rains occur.

The Secretary of the Landlords Association, Peter Mensah, described the bridge as a major safety risk and warned that the situation could lead to serious consequences if urgent action is not taken.

He called on the relevant authorities to prioritise repairs and reconstruction works to restore safe access and prevent future disruptions.

Residents are also appealing for immediate intervention to address the flooding and ensure that commuters are not subjected to additional hardship whenever the area experiences heavy rainfall.

The Obom-Odunkwa Bridge serves as a key transport link for several communities within the Ga South Municipality, making its continued deterioration a growing concern for residents and businesses alike.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

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