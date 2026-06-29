Floods: Body of man believed to be in his 60s found along Alajo railway line

The body of a man believed to be in his 60s has been found along the railway line at Alajo following the heavy rains and flooding that affected parts of Accra.

The discovery was made in the aftermath of the floods, which also caused extensive damage to vehicles and other properties in the area.

Reporting from the scene, Assistant Division Officer One (ADO1) Alex King Nartey of the Public Relations Department of the GNFS said the body appeared to have been washed ashore by the floodwaters.

According to him, residents living near the scene were unable to identify the deceased and said they did not know where he had come from.

The body remains at the scene awaiting the arrival of police officers with a body bag to convey it to the mortuary, he added.

Meanwhile, the flooding left a trail of destruction in Alajo, with several vehicles and other properties damaged after floodwaters submerged parts of the community.

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