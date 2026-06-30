Former Black Stars and Hearts Team Manager Sabahn Quaye passes away

Veteran Ghanaian football administrator Sylvester Nii Sabahn Quaye has passed away after a prolonged illness.

The former Hearts of Oak and Black Stars team manager had been absent from football activities in recent years due to health-related challenges.

His death was announced by his family following reports in the media.

Sabahn Quaye earned admiration across the football fraternity for his dedication, discipline and decades of service to the sport.

He served as Team Manager of Hearts of Oak for several years, playing a key role during some of the club’s most successful eras.

His vast experience and expertise later saw him appointed as Team Manager of the Black Stars.

Beyond his roles with Hearts and the senior national team, Quaye also held administrative positions at various clubs, including Legon Cities FC.

In recognition of his immense contribution to the game, the Ghana Football Association, through its Foundation, visited Quaye at his residence in Accra in 2023 and donated GHS10,000 to support his medical treatment.

Quaye leaves behind a rich legacy as one of Ghana football’s most experienced and dedicated administrators. His contributions to Hearts of Oak, the Black Stars, and Ghana football will be remembered for generations.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.