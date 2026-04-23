From classroom to workshop: TVET students in Accra assemble bicycle

Audio By Carbonatix
A group of determined Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) students in Accra has turned theory into practice, successfully assembling a bicycle locally, an achievement that is being hailed as a breakthrough in Ghana’s skills development drive.
Students of the Applied Technology Institute at East Legon demonstrated exceptional technical ability and innovation by assembling a fully functional bicycle through a partnership with Trans-Sahara Industries.
The project highlights the growing relevance of hands-on, competency-based training within Ghana’s TVET sector, where students are increasingly being equipped with practical, industry-ready skills.
The initiative not only reflects the ingenuity and potential of TVET students but also signals a shift towards a more production-oriented learning approach, one that aligns education with the needs of industry.
Minister for Education, Haruna Iddrisu, has reaffirmed the government’s commitment to advancing technical and vocational education through strategic investments in infrastructure, curriculum enhancement, and stronger collaboration with industry players.
He made the remarks when he received a delegation from the TVET Service, led by Director-General Dr. Eric Kofi Adzore, who presented the locally assembled bicycle as evidence of the sector’s progress.
The minister emphasized that such practical achievements underscore the importance of TVET in driving job creation, entrepreneurship, and national development.
Education stakeholders have also welcomed the development, calling for scaled-up investment in similar initiatives to provide more students with opportunities to gain hands-on experience.
As Ghana continues to reposition technical and vocational education as a viable and competitive pathway, the success of these students stands as a powerful testament to what can be achieved when young people are empowered with the right skills, tools, and industry support.
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