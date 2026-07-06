GAPHTO warns of cholera, malaria and other disease risks after floods

The Ghana Association of Public Health Technical Officers (GAPHTO) has raised fresh concern over the public health risks posed by the ongoing rainy season, warning that recent flooding across the country could trigger outbreaks of cholera, malaria, typhoid and other communicable diseases if urgent preventive measures are not taken.

In a statement issued in Accra on Monday, July 6, the association said the devastating floods that hit parts of the capital on June 29, as well as similar flooding incidents reported in other areas, including Samraboi in the Western Region, should serve as a serious warning to both the public and authorities.

GAPHTO said the health consequences of flooding go far beyond the immediate destruction of homes and property, stressing that stagnant water, poor drainage, and contaminated environments create ideal conditions for the rapid spread of disease.

The association extended condolences to families who lost loved ones in the recent floods and sympathised with survivors who are struggling to recover from the damage.

“GAPHTO extends its heartfelt condolences to the families of all those who lost their lives in the recent flooding and expresses deep sympathy to the many survivors who are counting the cost of years of effort washed away in a single night,” the statement said.

It added that the crisis should remind the country of the importance of protecting lives during the rainy season.

“In the face of such adversity, we are reminded that life itself is our most irreplaceable asset,” GAPHTO said.

“It is in that spirit that GAPHTO calls upon every Ghanaian to take the measures necessary to preserve life, for it is with life that greater things are yet to be achieved.”

The association noted that Ghana is still in the middle of the major rainy season and warned that more torrential rainfall, strong winds, and flooding are likely in the weeks ahead as climate change continues to intensify weather events.

According to GAPHTO, these conditions create a serious threat to public health because they increase the risk of water-borne, water-based, and water-related diseases.

It listed cholera, dysentery, rotavirus, and typhoid fever among the water-borne diseases of concern, while also warning of schistosomiasis, commonly known as bilharzia, as well as malaria, yellow fever, dengue fever and worm infestations.

Against this backdrop, the association has issued a nationwide public health advisory, urging citizens to take practical steps to protect themselves and their families.

One of its key recommendations is for the public to monitor weather updates closely, especially before travelling or venturing outdoors during heavy rainfall.

GAPHTO said up-to-date forecasts from the Ghana Meteorological Agency should guide public decisions during this period and called on media houses to support that effort by making regular weather bulletins part of their public service responsibility.

The association also stressed the urgent need to clear drains, waterways and gutters before further heavy rains arrive. It appealed to District Assemblies, Metropolitan Authorities and community groups to speed up the desilting and maintenance of drainage systems in flood-prone communities.

Food safety and hand hygiene also featured prominently in the advisory. GAPHTO urged households and food vendors to eat food while it is hot, store food under hygienic conditions, and maintain strict handwashing practices at all times.

It said handwashing facilities with soap and running water should be installed and maintained in homes, schools, food preparation areas, and public spaces, similar to what was done during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Frequent and thorough handwashing remains one of the most effective means of breaking the chain of disease transmission,” the statement said.

The Association further advised the public to keep warm during the rainy season, particularly children and the elderly, saying this could help support the immune system.

It also encouraged adequate nutrition, rest, and hydration as part of a broader effort to maintain good health during the period.

GAPHTO warned that early reporting of illness will be critical in preventing outbreaks from spreading. It urged anyone experiencing symptoms such as fever, diarrhoea, vomiting, skin rashes or respiratory problems to report to the nearest health facility without delay, even if referral to another facility may later be required.

It said prompt reporting does not only improve a patient’s chances of receiving timely treatment but also helps health authorities gather the data needed to track disease patterns and detect possible outbreaks early.

“Early reporting is essential for timely case management and provides geo-epidemiological data critical for outbreak detection, disease mapping, and the mobilisation of public health responses,” the statement said.

Beyond the general public, GAPHTO also issued a strong call to its own members and to public health professionals across the country, urging them to intensify their work in communities, schools, temporary shelters and media spaces during the rainy season.

The Association specifically called on Disease Control Officers, Nutrition Officers, Health Information Officers and Health Promotion Officers to step up public education on disease prevention, direct people to available health services and ensure that vulnerable groups, especially children under five, continue to receive essential immunisation and nutrition support.

It said children in that age group should continue to receive vaccination services where eligible, while displaced persons and children in temporary shelters should also be supported with proper nutrition and vitamin A supplementation where required.

GAPHTO further urged public health workers to identify and report suspected outbreak-prone diseases early to District Disease Surveillance Officers and other relevant authorities while keeping accurate disease surveillance records to support the national response.

The Association described such records as vital scientific evidence that shapes public health practice and guides decision-making by national authorities.

In a strongly worded appeal to its members, GAPHTO said the current moment demands not only professional knowledge but also commitment and courage in responding to a growing public health threat.

“The measure of a public health professional is not only in what is already known and practised; it is in the willingness to rise to what the moment demands, even where no established precedent exists,” the statement said. “Ghana is watching; let us be found worthy of the trust placed in us.”

GAPHTO also reaffirmed its readiness to work with the Ghana Health Service, the Ministry of Health, District Assemblies, and other stakeholders to support public health emergency response efforts across the country.

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