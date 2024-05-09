GFA sign three-year partnership deal with LeLe Foods Ghana Ltd

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has announced LeLe Tasty Foods Ghana Limited as its official meal partner.
The announcement of the three-year partnership deal took place at the GFA Conference room on Thursday, May 9.
LeLe Foods has become the latest addition to the increasing growth of partnership deals at the Association.
President of the Ghana Football Association, Kurt Okraku, commended the efforts of the consumer goods manufacturers to help in the development of the sport.
“It is our first partnership of the year 2024 and indeed it comes at a time that the Ghana Football Association has announced the establishment of more national teams taking our tally of national teams to 20,” he said.
“We are indeed very grateful to LeLe Tasty Foods Ghana Limited for showing so much faith and confidence in the leadership of our dear Ghana Football Association and in our intention to vindicate this confidence in the most meaningful way.
“This announcement signifies another significant step in our forward march towards raising the needed resources to prosecute our agenda to make Ghana football great and strong again.”
The initial duration of the partnership is expected to be three years.
In attendance at the ceremony were national team coaches John Paintsil and Desmond Ofei while former Ghana international, Samuel Inkoom was also present.
Latest Stories
-
Academic achievements, not a prerequisite to leadership competence – Asante Gold Country Director
2 mins
-
NHIA CEO demands an end to illegal NHIS fees
10 mins
-
2022 Births and Deaths report: 2099 children have doubtful paternity
17 mins
-
IMF official optimistic about sub-Saharan Africa’s economic recovery
22 mins
-
My ex-husband stole my identity and almost got me arrested
23 mins
-
3i Africa Summit receives support from 3000 global fintech leaders
33 mins
-
Invest in girls, young women to bridge gender gap in ICT – FAWE Ghana
2 hours
-
The last 24 months have been most tortuous for teachers – GNAT
2 hours
-
University of Mines and Technology to establish new technical training centre
2 hours
-
AMMREN Executive Secretary calls for school nutrition clubs to combat malnutrition
3 hours
-
Ferry on River Oti resumes operation
3 hours
-
Boeing 737 skids off runway in Senegal
3 hours
-
Black Queens set for Japan friendly in July
3 hours
-
Kumasi: WASCAL holds sub-regional workshop on reducing greenhouse gas emissions and boosting food security
3 hours
-
Whoever says he won’t hand over power, will be the first to flee from this country – Prof. Joshua Alabi
3 hours