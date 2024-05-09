GFA sign three-year partnership deal with LeLe Foods Ghana Ltd

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has announced LeLe Tasty Foods Ghana Limited as its official meal partner.

The announcement of the three-year partnership deal took place at the GFA Conference room on Thursday, May 9.

LeLe Foods has become the latest addition to the increasing growth of partnership deals at the Association.

President of the Ghana Football Association, Kurt Okraku, commended the efforts of the consumer goods manufacturers to help in the development of the sport.

“It is our first partnership of the year 2024 and indeed it comes at a time that the Ghana Football Association has announced the establishment of more national teams taking our tally of national teams to 20,” he said.

“We are indeed very grateful to LeLe Tasty Foods Ghana Limited for showing so much faith and confidence in the leadership of our dear Ghana Football Association and in our intention to vindicate this confidence in the most meaningful way.

“This announcement signifies another significant step in our forward march towards raising the needed resources to prosecute our agenda to make Ghana football great and strong again.”

The initial duration of the partnership is expected to be three years.

In attendance at the ceremony were national team coaches John Paintsil and Desmond Ofei while former Ghana international, Samuel Inkoom was also present.

