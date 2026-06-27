Ghana deploys 47 health workers to Saint Kitts and Nevis under migration initiative

About 47 Ghanaian health professionals have been deployed to Saint Kitts and Nevis under the government’s Health Workforce Migration Initiative, a programme designed to provide temporary overseas employment opportunities while safeguarding Ghana’s health system.

The initiative is being implemented by the Ministry of Health as part of a managed migration framework aimed at ensuring that health workers are engaged on fixed-term contracts and expected to return home after their service abroad.

Under the arrangement, the professionals will serve in Saint Kitts and Nevis on two to three-year contracts, after which they are expected to return to Ghana to continue their service within the country’s health sector.

Speaking ahead of their departure at the Accra International Airport, some of the health workers expressed excitement about the opportunity, saying they are eager to deliver quality healthcare services and represent Ghana positively.

They also thanked the government for creating the platform, describing it as a major career development opportunity.

Deputy Chief of Staff, Nana Oye Bampoe Addo, and Deputy Minister of Health, Grace Ayensu-Danquah, were present at the airport to bid farewell to the team.

The Deputy Minister of Health assured that the professionals will return after completing their two-year service, adding that they will benefit from attractive remuneration, improved working conditions, and other incentives.

She described the initiative as a “win-win” arrangement for both Ghana and Saint Kitts and Nevis, noting that it will also expose the professionals to international training and experience to enhance their skills.

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