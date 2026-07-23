Ghana has moved from economic crisis to recovery – Ato Forson

Finance Minister Dr Cassiel

Finance Minister Dr Cassiel Ato Forson has declared that Ghana's economy has successfully emerged from crisis and entered a path of recovery, stating that the government's commitment to restoring macroeconomic stability has been fulfilled through the resilience and sacrifices of the Ghanaian people.

Speaking during the presentation of the 2026 Mid-Year Budget Review to Parliament on Thursday, July 23, Dr Forson said the administration had delivered on its promise to stabilise an economy that had been under severe strain.

"We promised to move this economy from the emergency room to the wellness centre. We have kept that promise," the Finance Minister told Parliament.

He added that the government remained determined to protect the progress made and would not allow the country to slide back into economic distress.

"And I give this House my firm assurance: this economy will never return to the emergency room under our watch."

While highlighting improvements in the country's economic performance, Dr Forson insisted that the achievements should not be credited solely to the government.

Instead, he said the recovery had been made possible by the resilience, endurance and sacrifices of ordinary Ghanaians who continued to support the country through one of its most difficult economic periods.

"Mr. Speaker, let me be clear, these achievements do not belong to Government. They belong to the people of Ghana."

According to the Finance Minister, every positive economic indicator presented in the Mid-Year Budget Review reflected the personal sacrifices made by citizens across all sectors of society.

"Behind every number in this statement is the sacrifice of an ordinary Ghanaian," he said.

Dr Forson paid tribute to pensioners who accepted reductions in the value of their investments during Ghana's domestic debt restructuring programme, acknowledging the difficult decisions many retirees were compelled to make in support of the country's economic recovery.

He also recognised the financial institutions and businesses that absorbed significant losses during the restructuring process.

The Finance Minister further praised millions of Ghanaians who endured rising living costs, economic uncertainty and difficult policy adjustments while maintaining confidence in the country's future.

Among those he specifically acknowledged were market traders, healthcare workers, teachers, entrepreneurs and young graduates who persevered despite the economic challenges.

He said the recovery would not have been possible without their patience and determination.

Dr Forson's remarks come as government continues to report improvements in key macroeconomic indicators, including inflation, exchange rate stability, fiscal performance and investor confidence.

Throughout the 2026 Mid-Year Budget Review, the Finance Minister highlighted the administration's efforts to restore fiscal discipline, strengthen domestic revenue mobilisation, honour debt obligations and support economic growth.

His declaration that the economy had moved "from the emergency room to the wellness centre" formed part of a broader message that Ghana has entered a more stable phase following years of economic turbulence.

However, he suggested that maintaining the country's recovery would require continued discipline, responsible economic management and sustained commitment from both government and citizens.

By recognising the sacrifices made by pensioners, businesses, workers and ordinary citizens, Dr Forson said the country's recovery should be viewed as a collective national achievement rather than a political victory.

He maintained that government would continue implementing policies aimed at safeguarding macroeconomic stability, promoting sustainable growth and ensuring that the gains secured through the sacrifices of Ghanaians are preserved for future generations.

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