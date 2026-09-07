Ghana Property & Lifestyle Expo launches 10th anniversary edition at Ghana High Commission in London

The Ghana Property & Lifestyle Expo launched its 10th anniversary edition at a reception held at the Ghana High Commission in Belgravia, London.

Held under the theme "A Decade of Impact: Bridging Continents, Building Futures", the event brought together diplomatic representatives, political leaders, business executives and stakeholders from the property, banking, legal, investment and lifestyle sectors.

The launch marked ten years of connecting Ghana with its global diaspora and international investment community, while promoting transparency, professional guidance and trusted access to Ghana's property and investment market.

High Commissioner commends a decade of resilience and impact

Delivering the keynote address, Her Excellency Mrs Sabah Zita Benson, Ghana's High Commissioner to the United Kingdom and Northern Ireland, congratulated co-founders Anna and Victoria Agyekum on their resilience, dedication and impact.

She commended them for developing the Expo into an established international platform that deepens engagement between Ghana and its diaspora. She also said the Expo reflects the priorities of the Government of Ghana under His Excellency President John Dramani Mahama, particularly its recognition of the diaspora as a partner in investment, knowledge-sharing, innovation and national development - not simply as a source of remittances.

A trusted bridge between Ghana and Its diaspora

Founded in London in 2016 and developed into a full-scale Expo in 2017, the platform launched in Atlanta in 2018, continued online during the COVID-19 pandemic, introduced its Accra edition in 2023 and returned to the United States with an edition in Washington, DC, in 2024.

The Expo now brings together developers, banks, mortgage providers, legal professionals, investment specialists, government agencies and businesses across tourism, trade, technology and lifestyle. Its connections have helped facilitate more than US$100 million in property transactions and provided diaspora investors with credible information and direct access to opportunities in Ghana.

Parliamentary support for The Expo's Mission

Bell Ribeiro-Addy, Labour Member of Parliament for Clapham and Brixton Hill, described the Ghana Property & Lifestyle Expo as "a fantastic organisation" that has spent the past decade promoting Ghanaian property and investment opportunities.

Kwaku Mensah, Executive Director of Premier Sports Talent and a FIFA-licensed football agent, congratulated Anna and Victoria Agyekum on the Expo's growth and international expansion, praising their longstanding dedication and determination.

Also in attendance was Thomas Chamberlayne, Chief Marketing Manager at Hutchison Property Group (UK) Limited, alongside representatives from the diplomatic, property, banking, legal, investment, business and lifestyle communities.

Celebrating a decade of purpose

Reflecting on the milestone, co-founders Anna and Victoria Agyekum said:

"Reaching our 10th anniversary is an incredibly proud and significant moment for us. What began as a vision to create a trusted bridge between Ghana and the diaspora has grown into an international platform that continues to open doors, build relationships and connect people with credible property and investment opportunities.

"This milestone is not ours alone. It belongs to every sponsor, partner, exhibitor, speaker, institution and attendee who has believed in the vision and supported the Expo throughout its journey.

"We extend our sincere gratitude to Her Excellency Mrs Sabah Zita Benson and the entire team at the Ghana High Commission for their warm welcome, invaluable support and collaboration in making the launch such a memorable occasion. As we enter our tenth year, our commitment to Ghana, the diaspora and responsible investment remains as strong as ever."

The flagship 10th anniversary London Expo will take place on 16 and 17 October 2026 at the Business Design Centre in Islington. The two-day event will offer access to property developers, financial institutions, mortgage providers, legal professionals, investment specialists and lifestyle businesses, alongside expert presentations, panel discussions and guidance on property acquisition, land ownership, finance, legal processes and investment in Ghana.

The celebrations will continue with the Accra edition on 18 and 19 December 2026 at the Alisa Hotel.

Sponsors and event partners

The 10th anniversary launch reception was sponsored by Clifton Homes and On Point Property Management.

Amma Mensah, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Reign Rum, was the drinks sponsor, with Toni Osoba of Amandla Wine serving as wine sponsor.

Koal Pot Catering was the official catering partner.

The organisers thanked all sponsors and partners for supporting the launch.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.