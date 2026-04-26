Government revokes Adamus Resources Limited’s mining leases for illegal activities

The Minister for Lands and Natural Resources has announced the revocation of the Akango, Salman, and Nkroful mining leases of Adamus Resources Limited due to violations of Ghana’s minerals and mining laws.

According to a press statement issued on Sunday, April 26, the decision follows a series of investigations conducted by the Minerals Commission, which uncovered multiple instances of illegal and unauthorised mining activities carried out by the company.

These actions were found to be in direct breach of the Minerals and Mining Act, 2006 (Act 703), as well as related regulations.

The investigations, supported by both documentary and photographic evidence, revealed several serious breaches by Adamus Resources Limited. Among the key findings were:

Unlawful Sub-Contracting: Adamus Resources Limited was found to have unlawfully sub-contracted mining operations on their concessions without obtaining the necessary ministerial consent as required under Section 14 of the Minerals and Mining Act (Act 703). Illegal Mining Without Permits: Mining activities were carried out without the approved mining operating plans or valid operating permits from the Chief Inspector of Mines, as mandated by Regulation 8(1) of the Minerals and Mining (Health, Safety and Technical) Regulations, 2012 (LI 2182). Failure to Obtain Regulatory Approvals: The company failed to obtain essential approvals from regulatory bodies, including the Environmental Protection Authority (EPA), in violation of Section 18 of Act 703. Engagement of Foreign Nationals in Illegal Mining: Foreign nationals, specifically Chinese nationals, were involved in illegal mining activities, commonly referred to as “galamsey”, on the affected concessions. This was in direct contravention of Section 99(5)(a) and (b) of the Minerals and Mining (Amendment) Act, 2019 (Act 995). Substandard Mining Operations: The mining operations carried out by Adamus Resources Limited were found to be substandard and took place outside the designated mining areas and far from the approved infrastructure. Environmental Degradation: The illegal mining activities resulted in significant environmental damage, including land disturbance and destruction of ecosystems. These activities posed serious risks to water bodies, public health, and the livelihoods of surrounding communities.

The Minister for Lands and Natural Resources has upheld the Minerals Commission’s recommendation to revoke the mining rights of Adamus Resources Limited.

The revocation, made pursuant to Section 100(2) of Act 703, is deemed to be in the public interest, especially in instances where mineral rights have been used to facilitate illegal mining activities, including “galamsey”, or where statutory requirements have been fundamentally violated.

The revocation of Adamus Resources Limited’s mining leases is not the end of the matter. The decision does not preclude the possibility of criminal charges being brought against the company, its directors, and management under the Minerals and Mining (Amendment) Act, 2019 (Act 995).

The government has made it clear that it will take all necessary steps to hold those responsible for the illegal mining activities accountable.

The Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources has reassured the public that steps will be taken to protect the jobs and livelihoods of workers impacted by the revocation of the leases. Further measures to support affected workers will be announced in due course.

The Ministry has also reiterated the Government’s unwavering commitment to safeguarding Ghana’s natural resources.

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