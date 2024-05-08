GPL: Kotoko’s Mukwala sets sight on top scorer award with 5 games left

Asante Kotoko forward Steven Mukwala has revealed his desire to win this season's Ghana Premier League top scorer award.

With his goal against Legon Cities at the Baba Yara Stadium over the weekend, the Uganda international has now scored 11 goals in Ghana's top flight after 29 rounds.

Mukwala trails Stephen Amankona by just a goal as the race to the award takes an interesting twist in the final stretch of the season.

With five left until the end of the 2023/24 campaign, Mukwala, who has already equalled his tally from last season, says he hopes to pip the Berekum Chelsea forward to the accolade.

"As a striker, if you want to see you are improving, you have to fight and at least equal the number you scored last season or go beyond that," he told the club's media.

"So we still have five games to go and this gives me the motivation and the belief that at least I am seeing the ultimate goal which is taking the Golden Boot which is also a motivation for me."

Amankona faces Hearts of Oak on Wednesday, May 8, in his next game before a clash against the Porcupine Warriors with the top two go head-to-head.

