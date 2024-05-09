‘My heart is for Berekum Chelsea now’ – Samuel Boadu

Head Coach Samuel Boadu has expressed his love and commitment to his team, Berekum Chelsea, after suffering a humiliating defeat to his former side, Hearts of Oak.

The trainer clinched five trophies, including one Ghana Premier League, two FA Cups during his 18-month stay at the club.

But he received a baptism of fire after suffering a 3-0 defeat to his former employers.

"That is the game. I am working for Chelsea so my heart is [for] Chelsea. They [Hearts of Oak] won, that's the game," he told StarTimes.

However, Boadu expressed frustration at his team's wastefulness.

"We got opportunities to score during the first half but we squandered all the chances. That is football, when you get opportunities and misuse it, the opponent will punish you."

Berekum Chelsea's next encounter is at home against Asante Kotoko at the Golden City Park.

