‘My heart is for Berekum Chelsea now’ – Samuel Boadu

Head Coach Samuel Boadu has expressed his love and commitment to his team, Berekum Chelsea, after suffering a humiliating defeat to his former side, Hearts of Oak.
The trainer clinched five trophies, including one Ghana Premier League, two FA Cups during his 18-month stay at the club.
But he received a baptism of fire after suffering a 3-0 defeat to his former employers.
"That is the game. I am working for Chelsea so my heart is [for] Chelsea. They [Hearts of Oak] won, that's the game," he told StarTimes.
However, Boadu expressed frustration at his team's wastefulness.
"We got opportunities to score during the first half but we squandered all the chances. That is football, when you get opportunities and misuse it, the opponent will punish you."
Berekum Chelsea's next encounter is at home against Asante Kotoko at the Golden City Park.
Latest Stories
-
Academic achievements, not a prerequisite to leadership competence – Asante Gold Country Director
6 mins
-
NHIA CEO demands an end to illegal NHIS fees
14 mins
-
2022 Births and Deaths report: 2099 children have doubtful paternity
21 mins
-
IMF official optimistic about sub-Saharan Africa’s economic recovery
26 mins
-
My ex-husband stole my identity and almost got me arrested
27 mins
-
3i Africa Summit receives support from 3000 global fintech leaders
37 mins
-
Invest in girls, young women to bridge gender gap in ICT – FAWE Ghana
2 hours
-
The last 24 months have been most tortuous for teachers – GNAT
2 hours
-
University of Mines and Technology to establish new technical training centre
2 hours
-
AMMREN Executive Secretary calls for school nutrition clubs to combat malnutrition
3 hours
-
Ferry on River Oti resumes operation
3 hours
-
Boeing 737 skids off runway in Senegal
3 hours
-
Black Queens set for Japan friendly in July
3 hours
-
Kumasi: WASCAL holds sub-regional workshop on reducing greenhouse gas emissions and boosting food security
3 hours
-
Whoever says he won’t hand over power, will be the first to flee from this country – Prof. Joshua Alabi
3 hours