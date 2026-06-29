GRA triggers emergency measures to save businesses as heavy rains paralyse Accra

The Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) has issued an urgent directive to the business community, detailing emergency measures to support business continuity as heavy, disruptive rains continue to lash Accra and other parts of the country.

With further severe downpours forecast to hit the nation in the coming days, the revenue authority has strongly urged businesses and taxpayers to take immediate precautions to safeguard both operations and human lives.

In an official press release issued on Monday, 29 June 2026, the Commissioner-General of the GRA openly acknowledged the severe operational strain inflicted by the hostile weather.

The authority noted that the ongoing torrential rains are causing widespread disruption to transport networks, severely delaying the movement of essential goods, crippling day-to-day business operations, and piling intense pressure on enterprises trying to meet strict customer and regulatory obligations.

To counter this paralysis, the GRA has assured the business community that aggressive measures have been deployed across its entire operational network to keep the wheels of trade turning.

"Teams across the country's ports, border posts, and Taxpayer Service Centers (TSCs) have put measures in place to maintain essential Customs and Domestic Tax services," the statement revealed, highlighting the state's determination to keep legitimate trade moving and drastically minimise avoidable disruptions.

As part of its strategy to mitigate physical disruptions at tax offices, the GRA is strongly encouraging businesses to adapt and utilise the authority's digital service platforms where appropriate. The authority has also advised companies to factor in significant delays in transportation and supply chains when planning their operations.

Crucially, the GRA issued a stern warning to business owners regarding employee welfare, placing human life far above commercial interests.

"Businesses are encouraged to... place the safety of their employees first. No business activity is more important than protecting lives," the release stressed.

The GRA re-emphasised its unwavering commitment to supporting Ghanaian enterprises through this challenging period, vowing to maintain rigid service continuity while aggressively protecting the national revenue needed for development.

Wishing all taxpayers a safe week, the authority concluded by urging the general public to strictly adhere to all safety and survival advisories issued by national emergency and weather services as the rains persist.

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