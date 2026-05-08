GRIDCo appoints Frank Asirifi Otchere as Chief Executive, confirms two deputy executives

The Board of the Ghana Grid Company Limited (GRIDCo) has announced the appointment of Ing. Frank Asirifi Otchere as the company’s new Chief Executive.

The appointment was contained in a circular issued on May 8, 2026, and signed by the Board Chairlady, Kuukua Maurice Ankrah.

According to the circular, Ing. Samuel Nkansah has also been confirmed as Deputy Chief Executive in charge of Finance and Resources.

In addition, Ing. Samed Abdul Ibrahim, who currently serves as Director of the Project Implementation Unit, has been appointed Acting Deputy Chief Executive responsible for Engineering and Operations.

The appointments took effect from May 8, 2026.

The Board urged staff to offer the newly appointed executives the necessary cooperation and support in the discharge of their duties.

The announcement comes at a critical time for GRIDCo following recent efforts to stabilise power supply after the fire incident at the Akosombo switchyard control room, which temporarily disrupted electricity generation and transmission operations.

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