GUTA welcomes no new taxes plan ahead of 2026 Mid-Year Budget Review

Audio By Carbonatix
The Ghana Union of Traders' Associations (GUTA) President, Clement Boateng, has welcomed reports that the 2026 Mid-Year Budget Review will not introduce any new taxes, describing the move as a major relief for businesses already grappling with a heavy tax burden.
His comments were in response to the Technical Advisor at the Ministry of Finance, Dr Theophilius Acheampong, who said the 2026 Mid-Year Budget Review will focus on the government's fiscal performance, expenditure, borrowing, and key policy initiatives, with no plans to introduce new taxes.
Speaking on JoyFM's Midday News on Thursday, July 23, ahead of the Finance Minister's presentation, GUTA President said the decision, if confirmed, would be good news for the business community.
"I think it is welcome news because the business community is already overburdened with a lot of taxes. So it is good news that no more taxes are going to be added," he said.
He added, "What we have always been saying is for them to broaden the tax base so that a lot more people could be brought into the tax net, rather than those who are already paying taxes continually being burdened with more taxes."
According to him, widening the tax base would improve domestic revenue mobilisation without placing additional pressure on businesses that are already fulfilling their tax obligations.
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