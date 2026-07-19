Hanan Abdul-Wahab petitions Attorney-General over alleged due process violations

Former Chief Executive Officer of the National Food Buffer Stock Company (NAFCO), Hanan Abdul-Wahab, has formally petitioned the Attorney-General and Minister for Justice, Dr. Dominic Akuritinga Ayine, accusing his office and state security agencies of subjecting him to what he describes as a sustained campaign of harassment, unlawful detention and torture since criminal proceedings were initiated against him.

The petition, dated July 17, 2026, follows an earlier letter sent by his legal team on July 9 raising concerns over alleged violations of his constitutional rights and the seizure of his funds by the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO). Abdul-Wahab said that letter received no response.

In the petition, Abdul-Wahab insists he has committed no offence and remains prepared to face any fair judicial process to clear his name. While expressing confidence in Ghana's judiciary, he accuses the Attorney-General's office, EOCO and the Bureau of National Investigations (BNI) of repeatedly denying him due process throughout the prosecution.

According to the petition, Abdul-Wahab was first arrested on June 25, 2025, and held in EOCO custody for more than two weeks under what he described as an excessive bail condition of GH¢60 million. He further alleged that the Attorney-General publicly commented on the case before charges had been filed, arguing that the remarks undermined his constitutional right to be presumed innocent.

He said he was later arraigned before High Court Criminal Court 4, presided over by Justice Kocuvie-Tay, where he pleaded not guilty. The court granted him bail of GH¢100 million with six sureties, four of whom were required to provide landed property. Abdul-Wahab described the conditions as oppressive and unreasonable.

The petition states that on May 5, 2026, approximately seven months after the trial began, the prosecution withdrew all charges following successful legal challenges to what his lawyers argued were procedural irregularities.

However, Abdul-Wahab alleges that moments after his discharge, EOCO officers, accompanied by armed commandos wearing balaclavas, rearrested him on the court premises despite his consistent cooperation with investigators.

He further claims his lawyers were prevented from meeting him while in EOCO custody and that he was taken to hospital without notifying either his legal team or family members, even though they were waiting at EOCO's offices.

According to the petition, he was released around 9 p.m. on May 6, 2026, without being questioned and was only interviewed by EOCO the following day.

Abdul-Wahab said he was re-arraigned about 11 days later before the Specialised Court presided over by Justice Francis A. Achibonga.

He also recounted that on June 29, 2026, the High Court granted him permission to travel to the United Kingdom for a scheduled medical appointment after determining there was no indication he would abscond. The court directed him to depart by July 4 and return by July 12.

The petition alleges that despite complying with the court's order and completing immigration and security checks at Accra International Airport on July 4, he was arrested by armed BNI operatives before boarding his flight. Abdul-Wahab described the arrest as a direct violation of the court's travel order.

He claims he was detained for four days without charge, first by the BNI and later by EOCO. During that period, he alleges that Deputy Attorney-General Dr. Justice Srem-Sai posted on social media accusing him of attempting to withdraw money from a frozen bank account.

Abdul-Wahab denies the allegation, insisting that no evidence has been produced identifying the account, the amount allegedly involved or the method by which the transaction was supposedly attempted.

Following his transfer to EOCO, he said investigators imposed a fresh bail condition of GH¢5 million with two sureties, which he described as excessive and designed to delay his release. He also alleges that he was denied meaningful access to his lawyers for much of the detention.

The petition further accuses EOCO of unlawfully retaining several of his personal belongings after his release, including £6,700 which he says was borrowed for travel and medical expenses, two mobile phones and his passport, which he notes is required to be lodged with the court registrar.

Abdul-Wahab also alleges that his mobile phones were accessed on July 6 and July 7 without judicial authorisation while they were in the custody of BNI and EOCO.

Describing his repeated arrests as a "catch-and-release" strategy, Abdul-Wahab said he has been arrested and released four times since the case began.

He questioned whether the actions against him were driven by legitimate prosecutorial objectives or by what he believes may be a personal vendetta.

In the petition, Abdul-Wahab is asking the Attorney-General to ensure that public officials refrain from making comments that could prejudice the ongoing case, that all future actions comply with the Constitution and the rule of law, and that EOCO and the BNI cease what he characterises as continued harassment of himself and his family.

He is also seeking the immediate return of his passport, mobile phones, borrowed funds and all other personal belongings still being held by EOCO.

The petition was copied to the Chief Justice at the Judicial Service in Accra.

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