Harry and Meghan to have security review and children change school

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are going to be given a review of their publicly funded security after their return to live in the UK.

It is understood that the committee which oversees royal and VIP security, known as Ravec, is to reconsider Prince Harry and Meghan's level of police protection now that they and their two children are full-time residents rather than visitors.

It will assess any risks they face in their new home and the types of trips the couple and their family take, such as regular travel routes and school runs.

It has also emerged that the Sussexes have changed their children's school, only days after they first started, over security concerns about the school run.

The prince previously mounted an unsuccessful legal challenge regarding his police security while visiting from the US.

But the family's return to the UK has meant a different set of circumstances for their taxpayer-funded security, and last week Ravec - which stands for the Executive Committee for the Protection of Royalty and Public Figures - met to discuss their case.

This committee, which includes representatives of the Home Office, the police and the Royal Household, seems ready to review potential dangers.

This means a so-called Risk Management Board will consider the threats against them and the level of police protection they might need - although no final decision on the outcome has been reached.

The review will include security for their children Archie, aged seven, and Lilibet, aged five - and as first reported by HELLO! magazine, the children have switched schools from where they started earlier this month because of a security issue.

The schools' names have not been disclosed, but it is understood that the Sussexes' private security team had been concerned that the distance and the heavy traffic on the original school run route had made it difficult to make secure.

A source close to the couple said: "The parents remain extremely grateful to all the teachers and staff for the love, care and effort they have shown their family.

"This decision should in no way be interpreted as a reflection on the school or the exceptional care the children have received there."

It is understood that Prince Harry had a review of his potential risks earlier in the summer, but before it was known that he would be returning to live in the UK.

This will be the first such security review for Meghan since she and Prince Harry ceased being working royals when they moved to the US in 2020.

Meghan posted footage on social media of the family at the weekend, showing a family outing in the countryside.

Separately on Monday, Prince Harry was told that Uganda would now take part in the Invictus Games next year.

It had appeared that Uganda was going to withdraw from the games for injured servicemen and women, in the fallout from a letter sent on behalf of King Charles emphasising that Prince Harry and Meghan remained non-working royals.

The King's private secretary had spoken on the phone to Uganda's military chief, reassuring him that he approved of Uganda's participation in the games.

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