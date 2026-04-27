Audio By Carbonatix
Ghana’s rising para-athletics star Hayford Addai delivered a sensational performance at the 2026 Rabat Grand Prix, securing his second gold medal of the competition.
Competing in the Men’s T47 200 meters, the 18-year-old athlete from Konongo Odumase Senior High School clocked an impressive time of 22.62 seconds.
This outstanding performance follows his earlier gold medal win at the same event, confirming his dominance and consistency on the international stage.
With this achievement, Addai has earned direct qualification to represent Ghana at the upcoming 2026 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow.
Hayford’s rapid rise in para-athletics reflects his exceptional talent, discipline, and determination.
His success story is a strong indication of Ghana’s potential in global para-sports and serves as an inspiration to young athletes across the country.
Given his remarkable progress and international success, there is a growing call for a structured and well-resourced training programme to support his development.
With the right technical guidance, sports science backing, and competitive exposure, Hayford Addai is well-positioned to win more laurels for Ghana on the global stage.
As anticipation builds toward the Commonwealth Games, Hayford Addai’s journey continues to capture national attention, symbolizing hope, resilience, and excellence in Ghanaian sports.
Latest Stories
-
GTEC withdraws retirement age, post-retirement contract directive following ministerial order
6 minutes
-
We’re working to keep the lights on – Energy Ministry assures full restoration
25 minutes
-
ACEP warns of deep negligence in power sector after Akosombo fire incident
28 minutes
-
Ghana’s power sector needs systemic fix, not just leadership changes – ACEP
30 minutes
-
Over 2,000 residents in Bole District connected to rural telephony network
39 minutes
-
Hayford Addai clinches second gold at Rabat Grand Prix ahead of Commonwealth Games
50 minutes
-
Kwesi Slay teases new music in behind-the-scenes Instagram posts
1 hour
-
10 dead as military escort convoy comes under bloody attack at Binduri
1 hour
-
Ghanaian VR developer Edmund Darko gains recognition for preserving culture through immersive technology
2 hours
-
Over 2,000 residents connected to rural telephony network in Bole District
2 hours
-
‘I used to sell kerosene’ – Dr Adutwum reflects on childhood hustle
2 hours
-
A new chapter for Africa’s malaria response through accountability and sovereignty
2 hours
-
For every generation, vaccines work — Securing Africa’s health future
2 hours
-
I started farming at a young age – Dr Osei Adutwum reveals
2 hours
-
Two arrested in Kintampo with suspected cannabis worth over GH¢100,000
2 hours