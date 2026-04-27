Hayford Addai clinches second gold at Rabat Grand Prix ahead of Commonwealth Games

Hayford Addai

Ghana’s rising para-athletics star Hayford Addai delivered a sensational performance at the 2026 Rabat Grand Prix, securing his second gold medal of the competition.

Competing in the Men’s T47 200 meters, the 18-year-old athlete from Konongo Odumase Senior High School clocked an impressive time of 22.62 seconds.

This outstanding performance follows his earlier gold medal win at the same event, confirming his dominance and consistency on the international stage.

With this achievement, Addai has earned direct qualification to represent Ghana at the upcoming 2026 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow.

Hayford’s rapid rise in para-athletics reflects his exceptional talent, discipline, and determination.

His success story is a strong indication of Ghana’s potential in global para-sports and serves as an inspiration to young athletes across the country.

Given his remarkable progress and international success, there is a growing call for a structured and well-resourced training programme to support his development.

With the right technical guidance, sports science backing, and competitive exposure, Hayford Addai is well-positioned to win more laurels for Ghana on the global stage.

As anticipation builds toward the Commonwealth Games, Hayford Addai’s journey continues to capture national attention, symbolizing hope, resilience, and excellence in Ghanaian sports.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.