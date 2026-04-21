Athletics

Addai, Issah, Nkegbe power Ghana to three para athletics spots for Glasgow 2026

  21 April 2026 1:52pm
Addai, Nkegbe and Zinabu
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 The National Paralympic Committee of Ghana has announced that three para-athletes have secured qualifications for the 2026 Commonwealth Games to be held in Glasgow, Scotland.

Hayford Addai secured direct qualification in the Men’s 100m T47 after recording a time of 11.09 seconds, placing 6th in the Commonwealth rankings to earn direct entry to the Games.

Zinabu Issah also secured direct qualification after placing 4th in the Women’s Shot Put F57 with a throw of 8.66m.

In addition, Bostyo Nkegbe, a three-time Paralympian, earned qualification through a bipartite slot, bringing Ghana’s total Para Athletics qualification to three athletes.

This achievement increases Ghana’s total Para sport slots for the 2026 Commonwealth Games to five, following qualifications already secured in Para Swimming and Para Powerlifting.

NPC Ghana is committed to ensuring that the qualified athletes continue their preparations through participation in IPC tournaments and other high-level competitions ahead of the Games.

These opportunities will be crucial in sharpening performance and building readiness for Glasgow 2026.

Speaking on the achievement, President Samson Deen of NPC Ghana said:

“This is a proud moment for Ghana Para sport. Securing three qualification slots in Para Athletics is a testament to the dedication and hard work of our athletes, coaches, and support teams.”

“We are grateful to the Ghana Olympic Committee for their support and encouragement. We now look forward to giving these athletes the preparation they need to compete strongly and make Ghana proud at the 2026 Commonwealth Games.”

NPC Ghana is therefore appealing to the Ministry of Sports and Recreation and all relevant stakeholders to support the qualified para athletes with adequate preparation, training opportunities, and competition exposure to enhance Ghana’s chances of winning medals at the Games.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

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