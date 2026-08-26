Heritage Christian University launches LLB programme with focus on practical legal education

Prof. Kwadwo Appiagyei-Atua

Heritage Christian University (HCU) has launched its Bachelor of Laws (LLB) programme through the newly established Heritage School of Law, offering prospective law students a new pathway into legal education with a strong emphasis on advocacy, ethics and practical training.

The programme, anchored by the slogan “Learn the Law. Master Advocacy. Lead with Integrity,” is designed to prepare students for diverse careers in law, including litigation, corporate practice, international organisations and non-governmental organisations.

Speaking at the launch, the founding Dean of the Heritage School of Law, Prof. Kwadwo Appiagyei-Atua, said the programme would reflect HCU's philosophy of combining conviction, creativity, community, compassion, ethics and entrepreneurship.

He said the school sought to produce lawyers who combine strong academic training with an entrepreneurial mindset and a commitment to expanding access to justice.

According to Prof. Appiagyei-Atua, the programme would adopt a student-centred approach, treating students as co-creators of knowledge while exposing them to practical legal work.

The objective, he said, was to enable students to develop the skills and professional mindset required to begin thinking and working like lawyers even before completing their studies.

Focus on practical legal education

A major feature of the programme will be clinical legal education, through which students will gain practical experience while providing basic legal services to underserved communities.

The university said the approach was intended to help address Ghana's access-to-justice challenges, particularly among marginalised communities.

The programme will also offer a broad range of elective courses, including sports law, entertainment law, tourism and hospitality law, maritime law, health law and education law.

Prof. Appiagyei-Atua said the wide range of electives would allow students to align their legal education with their professional interests and existing areas of expertise.

The school also plans to introduce French as a composite course to broaden students' language skills and prepare them for opportunities in a wider international environment.

Pathway for degree holders

In addition to the undergraduate LLB programme for WASSCE/SSSCE holders, the university will offer a special programme for applicants who already hold first degrees in disciplines other than law.

The initiative is intended to allow graduates from fields such as business, health, tourism, education and other professions to combine their existing expertise with legal training.

Prof. Appiagyei-Atua said the school would also explore opportunities for students to combine law with other academic programmes, creating multidisciplinary qualifications that could expand their career options.

He said the university was also working towards student mobility opportunities with institutions in the United States, allowing students to undertake semester- or year-long programmes abroad while earning credits towards their studies at HCU.

Facilities and faculty

The Heritage School of Law is situated on HCU's campus at Amasaman in Accra, in a relatively quiet environment designed to support academic work.

The university said the school has purpose-built facilities, including classrooms, moot court space, discussion areas and a dedicated law library in addition to access to the university's main library.

Prof. Appiagyei-Atua said the school was assembling an experienced faculty to provide students with quality legal education.

He brings more than two decades of experience in legal education, having taught in institutions in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Russia and South Africa.

Admission

The university said applicants could gain admission through several routes.

WASSCE/SSSCE holders require at least six credits, including English Language, Core Mathematics and Integrated Science or Social Studies, together with three elective subjects.

Applicants with a first degree from a GTEC-accredited university may be admitted to Level 200, while holders of foreign or international qualifications must have their credentials evaluated by the Ghana Tertiary Education Commission (GTEC).

Mature applicants aged 25 or above at the beginning of the academic year, with relevant professional experience, will be required to pass an entrance examination in English Language and Core Mathematics, an aptitude test and an interview.

Heritage Christian University said its law programme had also been structured with developments in Ghana's legal education system in mind, with the aim of providing students with continuity from academic legal education into professional training.

The university said graduates would have opportunities beyond traditional litigation and judicial careers, including work in the corporate sector, international organisations, non-governmental organisations and other specialised areas of legal practice.

Heritage Christian University is a GTEC-accredited, faith-based chartered private university located at Amasaman, Accra.

The Heritage School of Law is located on the university's campus behind the Olympic Stadium, Amasaman.

Prospective applicants can contact the university on +233 55 102 6164 or +233 20 229 8399, or visit HCU's website for further information.

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