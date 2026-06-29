High Court sets July 20 for judgment in Wontumi mining trial

Bernard Antwi Boasiako, popularly known as Chairman Wontumi

The High Court in Accra has granted the legal team of the Ashanti Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Bernard Antwi Boasiako, popularly known as Chairman Wontumi, additional time to submit its written address in the criminal trial arising from alleged illegal mining activities at Samreboi.

The ruling, delivered during proceedings on Monday, June 29, 2026, allows Wontumi's newly appointed lead counsel, Samuel Atta Akyea, until July 13, 2026, to file the written legal arguments on behalf of his client before the court proceeds to determine the matter.

Following the order, the trial judge adjourned the case to July 20, 2026, when judgment is expected to be delivered after considering the submissions of both the prosecution and the defence.

The latest development comes after Mr Atta Akyea, a former Member of Parliament for Abuakwa South, assumed responsibility for Wontumi's defence earlier this month following the withdrawal of the previous lead counsel, Andy Appiah-Kubi.

Upon taking over the case, the new defence lawyer applied for a postponement of the scheduled judgment, explaining that he required adequate time to study the extensive trial record and prepare comprehensive written submissions on behalf of his client.

The Office of the Attorney-General initially opposed the application, describing it as unmeritorious.

In an affidavit filed on June 25, Senior State Attorney Nana Ama Prempeh argued that Chairman Wontumi had enjoyed continuous legal representation throughout the trial and that the decision of his former lawyer to withdraw from the proceedings was entirely voluntary.

The prosecution further maintained that any briefing on the matter and access to case materials should properly have been obtained from the outgoing counsel rather than through an application directed at the court.

According to the Attorney-General's Office, the defence application raised questions about its bona fides, insisting that there was no legal basis for delaying the proceedings because of a change in legal representation.

However, when the matter was called on Monday, the prosecution did not oppose the request for additional time to enable the new defence counsel to file his written address.

The court subsequently granted the extension and fixed July 20 for judgment.

Chairman Wontumi is standing trial in connection with allegations arising from the operations of Akonta Mining, a company linked to him, over alleged illegal mining activities in the Samreboi area of the Western North Region.

The case forms part of broader efforts by the state to prosecute alleged offences connected with illegal mining, popularly known as galamsey, which successive governments have identified as a major threat to the country's forests, water bodies and mineral resources.

The outcome of the case is expected to attract significant public and political interest, given Chairman Wontumi's position within the opposition NPP and the prominence of the prosecution.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.