I have been single for some time now – Akosua Agyapong

Highlife musician Akosua Agyapong has announced that she has been single for some time now.

In a recent interview on Angel TV, Akosua Agyapong said even though some people do not know about it, it was not the first time she was making her relationship status known.

"Honestly speaking, I'm single now, I've been single for a while," she said.

"It's on my status that I'm married, and I want to clarify it. I've done that on several shows, not just this one. Last time I was on Gifty Anti's show, and I told her I am single now, I'm no longer married," Akosua added.

She also clarified that she was not making reference to her relationship to veteran musician Amandzeba Nat Brew. Accodring to her, that relationship ended about 26 years ago.

"Amandzeba was in the year 2000. It has nothing to do with my marriage, and I don't want to talk about it," she stated.

She made this comment while emphasising that celebrities have the power to keep issues about their private lives away from the public.

"As a musician, your private life has nothing to do with your career. You don't need to grant interviews detailing everything that caused your marriage to end; the person might be going through worse than yours," she said.

She further advised that in the unfortunate event that a marriage does not work out, no one should be blamed.

"If it is a problem, pack your goods and go your way. If marriage doesn't work it's no one's fault," she insisted.

After her relationship with Amandzeba fell on the rocks Akosua Agyepong got later married to Prophet Daniel Asamoah-Larbi.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.