I insist there is nothing like ‘no-bed syndrome’ – Dr Nsiah-Asare

Audio By Carbonatix
Former Director-General of the Ghana Health Service and former Presidential Advisor on Health, Dr Anthony Nsiah-Asare, has rejected the popular description of overcrowded emergency wards as “no-bed syndrome,” arguing that it oversimplifies deeper structural challenges within the health system.
His comments follow the release of an investigative report into the death of engineer Charles Amissah, which found that delays in emergency care and systemic inefficiencies contributed to his death rather than the initial accident injuries.
The report has sparked renewed public scrutiny of emergency healthcare delivery in Ghana.
The findings revealed that Mr Amissah remained in a treatable condition while being transferred between facilities, but died without receiving timely medical intervention.
The case has since intensified debate about patient flow, referral coordination, and accountability within hospitals.
Speaking on JoyNews’ Newsfile on Saturday, May 9, the former Director-General of the Ghana Health Service insisted that the issue is fundamentally systemic.
“I still insist that there is nothing like no bed syndrome. It shouldn’t exist in any part of our healthcare system,” he said, adding that inefficiencies in the system are the real problem.
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