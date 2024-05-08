Ian Gelder: Game of Thrones actor who played Kevan Lannister dies aged 74

Ian Gelder, who played Kevan Lannister in the fantasy series Game of Thrones, has died at the age of 74.
The British actor's career spanned decades and included roles in Torchwood, His Dark Materials, Doctor Who, Snatch, The Bill and more.
Gelder died on Monday, five months after being diagnosed with bile duct cancer, his husband and fellow actor Ben Daniels announced on Instagram.
He said Gelder was a "wonderful actor" and an "absolute rock" to him.
Daniels said his partner of 30 years had coped with his "dreadful illness with such bravery" and that he had stopped working to care for him.
"He was the kindest, most generous-spirited and loving human being," Daniels wrote.
"He was a wonderful wonderful actor and everyone who worked with him was touched by his heart and light."
Gelder appeared in five series of Game of Thrones as Kevan Lannister, and was most recently seen in an episode of BBC One period detective series Father Brown, earlier this year.
What is bile duct cancer, and what are the symptoms?
Bile duct cancer affects the bile ducts, which are small tubes within the digestive system which connect organs including the liver and gall bladder.
Symptoms can include:
- The whites of your eyes turning yellow or your skin turning yellow (jaundice) - this may be less obvious on brown or black skin
- Itchy skin
- Darker wee and paler poo than usual
- Loss of appetite or losing weight without trying to
- Feeling generally unwell
- Feeling tired or having no energy
- A high temperature, or you feel hot or shivery
- Feeling or being sick
- Pain in your stomach (Source: NHS)
Many of these symptoms are very common and can be caused by different conditions, but it is important to get them checked by a GP.
