Iran offers to end Strait of Hormuz chokehold if US lifts blockade; top diplomat meets Putin in Russia 

Iran has reportedly offered to end its military chokehold on the Strait of Hormuz in exchange for a total lift of the U.S. naval blockade, regional officials revealed Monday, even as Tehran continues to shield its controversial nuclear program from negotiations. The new proposal arrived as Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi touched down in Russia for high-level consultations with President Vladimir Putin—a significant escalation in a diplomatic marathon that included intensive backchannel mediation in Pakistan and Oman over the weekend. Araghchi’s arrival in St. Petersburg marks an urgent attempt to break a deepening stalemate with the United States and Israel, signalling that while formal peace talks may be stalled, the race for a strategic settlement is intensifying.

High Stakes Consultations in St. Petersburg

Upon his arrival, Araghchi emphasised the strategic necessity of the trip, telling Iranian media he travelled to Russia “with the aim of continuing close consultations between Tehran and Moscow on regional and international issues.” The Foreign Minister is also scheduled to meet with his Russian counterpart, Sergey Lavrov, to coordinate a response to the war.

The Kremlin remains a critical diplomatic pillar for Iran, with the two nations having recently signed a 20-year treaty in January 2025 to strengthen economic and military ties. “I am confident that these consultations and coordination between the two countries in this regard will be of particular importance,” Araghchi stated, adding that the meeting with Putin “will be a good opportunity to discuss developments in the war and review the latest situation.” Moscow has already sought a tangible role in the conflict, with reports indicating Russia has provided Iran with intelligence on U.S. military movements, though President Trump reportedly rejected a Russian proposal to take custody of Iran’s enriched uranium.

Stalled Peace Talks and Red Lines

The diplomatic surge comes at a precarious moment. U.S. President Donald Trump recently scrapped plans to send Special Envoy Steve Witkoff and adviser Jared Kushner to Islamabad for talks with Iranian representatives. Trump cited “tremendous infighting and confusion” within Tehran’s leadership as the reason for the cancellation, though he noted on Sunday that Iranian leaders “can come to us, or they can call us” if they wish to resume dialogue.

Tehran has signalled that any return to the table requires the removal of the current U.S. naval blockade. Iranian state media reported that Araghchi provided mediators with a list of "red lines" to be conveyed to Washington, which reportedly includes “nuclear issues and the Strait of Hormuz.” Despite the friction, Araghchi described his prior discussions in Islamabad as “very productive,” noting they included a review of “the specific conditions under which negotiations between Iran and the US could continue.” He remains cautious, however, stating on social media, “Have yet to see if the US is truly serious about diplomacy.”

According to regional officials, Iran has submitted a new proposal via Pakistan, offering to end its chokehold on the Strait of Hormuz. However, the proposal does not address Iran's nuclear program. Tehran is also demanding that the U.S. end its blockade of Iranian ports as part of the deal. Trump told journalists Saturday that Iran sent this “much better” proposal shortly after he cancelled the Islamabad mission, though he stressed that a condition for any deal is that Iran “will not have a nuclear weapon.”

Economic Shockwaves and Maritime Pressure

The diplomatic deadlock has sent ripples through global energy markets. Brent crude rose 2.5% to nearly $108 a barrel on Monday, a three-week high, as hopes for a swift resolution dimmed. Goldman Sachs subsequently raised its fourth-quarter oil price forecasts to $90 a barrel, citing "unprecedented scale of the shock" to global supplies.

Central to the tension is the Strait of Hormuz, a vital artery for 20% of the world’s oil and gas. Iranian Deputy Parliament Speaker Ali Nikzad warned the waterway will “under no circumstances” return to its previous state, citing an order from Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei. While the U.S. continues to enforce a strict blockade, U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) reported that its forces have already “directed 38 ships to turn around or return to port” to prevent vessels from entering or leaving Iranian waters. Tensions remain high as Trump recently ordered the military to “shoot and kill” small boats suspected of placing mines in the waterway.

Regional Mediation and Collaborative Efforts

Pakistan and Oman continue to serve as the primary conduits for communication. In Muscat, Araghchi held talks regarding shared interests in the Strait of Hormuz. “Safe passage through the Strait of Hormuz is now an important global issue, and naturally we must engage in dialogue with the coastal states of this strait so that our shared interests can be secured,” Araghchi said. Omani Foreign Minister Badr Albusaidi noted the discussions included the "urgent humanitarian need to free the seafarers held for far too long."

In Islamabad, Pakistani officials expressed cautious optimism that a permanent framework for peace is still achievable. "According to one diplomatic source, recent events have served as a catalyst, [reinforcing the view] that there needs to be a permanent end to hostilities," reported Al Jazeera’s Osama Bin Javaid.

Complications on the Lebanese Front

The prospects for a broader regional settlement are further complicated by the fragile situation in Lebanon and shifting alliances. Israel recently deployed an Iron Dome air defence system and soldiers to the United Arab Emirates, highlighting a new level of cooperation between the two nations. Meanwhile, despite a ceasefire that took effect on April 16, Israel and Hezbollah continue to trade strikes. Lebanon’s Ministry of Health reported that Israeli strikes killed 14 people on Sunday, including children, while the Israeli military confirmed the death of a 19-year-old soldier in a Hezbollah drone attack.

Reports of misconduct by Israeli troops in southern Lebanon have added to the international friction. A video appeared to show Israeli equipment intentionally damaging solar panels. The Israel Defence Forces stated that "the actions seen in the video are not aligned with the values of the IDF," confirming that the incidents are under review.

The human and economic toll of the two-month conflict continues to mount. Since the war began, at least 3,375 people have been killed in Iran and 2,509 in Lebanon. Another 23 people have been killed in Israel, and more than a dozen in Gulf Arab states. Military fatalities include 15 Israeli soldiers in Lebanon, 13 U.S. service members in the region, and six U.N. peacekeepers.

As Iranian Foreign Minister Araghchi concludes his tour of regional power centres, the path toward a resolution remains blocked by mutual distrust and the physical realities of the U.S. naval blockade. While mediators in Pakistan and Oman maintain that a framework for peace is "inching" closer, the hardening of "red lines" in Tehran and the cancellation of U.S. diplomatic missions suggest that a definitive end to the hostilities remains as volatile as the global oil markets reacting to them.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.