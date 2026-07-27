ITTF- Africa Youth championship: Aklie, Borteye make history as Ghana win first African table tennis gold since 1987

Audio By Carbonatix
Ghana has ended a 39-year wait for a gold medal at a major African table tennis event after Israel Aklie and Joanita Borteye clinched the U15 Mixed Doubles title.
The Ghanaian pair produced a superb performance to defeat Tunisia's Amori Amine and Ela Saidi in the final, handing the host nation a historic victory at the ongoing African Youth Championships.
Guided by coach Robert Amartey, Aklie and Borteye rose to the occasion in front of the home crowd to secure Ghana's first African table tennis gold medal since 1987.
The triumph also marks the country's first gold medal at any major African table tennis competition since Patricia Offei and Patience Opokuah won the women's doubles title at the 1987 All-Africa Games in Nairobi, Kenya.
The victory represents a significant milestone for Ghanaian table tennis and underlines the progress made by the country's emerging young talents on the continental stage.
Aklie and Borteye's achievement will go down as one of the defining moments of the championships, bringing an end to nearly four decades without continental gold and providing a major boost for the future of the sport in Ghana.
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