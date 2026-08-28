Keta Municipal Hospital marks 100 years of continuous healthcare service

Keta Municipal Hospital in the Volta Region is set to mark 100 years of continuous healthcare service to residents of Keta and surrounding communities.

The Ghana Health Service facility, located in the Keta Municipality, will celebrate its centenary in October 2026, marking a century of service to the people and a significant milestone in the history of healthcare delivery in the area.

The anniversary is expected to provide an opportunity to reflect on the hospital’s contribution to healthcare over the past century, while highlighting its current capabilities, challenges and plans for the future.

The centenary activities, which began in July, will run through October and are expected to bring together healthcare professionals, stakeholders, sister health institutions, community members and other partners.

Among the activities planned are a scientific lecture, an inter-hospital fun games event, a medical screening exercise and a community clean-up exercise.

The activities will culminate in a main event week and the anniversary climax in October.

Beyond celebrating its history, the hospital intends to use the centenary to draw attention to its present-day operations and the needs required to improve healthcare delivery.

The anniversary will highlight the hospital’s service offerings, staff welfare concerns and the need for equipment retooling to enable the facility to respond effectively to the healthcare needs of the municipality and surrounding communities.

The centenary planning committee said the celebration is also intended to create greater public awareness of the hospital’s role and encourage broader engagement with stakeholders on its future direction.

The milestone comes as the hospital reflects on a century in which its role in the health needs of Keta and neighbouring communities has continued to evolve alongside Ghana’s healthcare system.

The organisers are therefore seeking to use the centenary as more than a commemoration of the past, but also as a platform to discuss how the hospital can be strengthened to meet the healthcare needs of future generations.

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