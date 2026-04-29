Klefe Traditional area outdoor new Anasime Divisional Chief and Queenmother

The Klefe Traditional Area has outdoored a new Divisional Chief and Queenmother for the Anasime Clan following the successful completion of traditional installation rites marked by the display of customs and cultural traditions.

Entrepreneur Fortune Dzidefo Anewu was installed as Togbe Tsatsu Addo XVIII, assuming the role of Divisional Chief of Anasime and Dusimefia of the Klefe Traditional Area.

In his inaugural address, Togbe Tsatsu Addo XVIII acknowledged the contributions of his forebears to the development of Klefe and expressed appreciation to traditional leaders and community members for their roles in the performance of his installation rites.

He emphasised that his leadership would be grounded in service to the people rather than personal authority, with a focus on advancing development in areas such as education, healthcare, youth empowerment and socio-economic growth.

“At the same time, we must strengthen our local economy. We must support small businesses, encourage innovation and equip our youth with practical skills,” he said.

“We must raise a generation that creates opportunities and not simply wait for them. To the youth of our land: you are not the leaders of tomorrow. You are partners in progress today,” he added.

Also installed during the ceremony was Environmental Health Specialist Cynthia Senanu Letsa, who assumed the stool name Mama Hene Addo III as the Divisional Queenmother of Anasime.

Mama Hene Addo III is a descendant of the Hene Gate of the Addo Royal Family of Klefe Anasime and was raised within the community, where she became familiar with its culture and traditions.

In her remarks, she pledged to promote unity, women’s empowerment, child education and environmental sanitation within the Klefe Traditional Area to support improved health outcomes.

She further pledged “to serve with humility, listen with empathy, and to act in the best interest of our people.”

"I will work closely with our chiefs, especially Togbe Koku Dzaga XI, and all stakeholders to ensure that the voice of women is heard and that our contributions to development are recognised and strengthened,” Mama Hene Addo III added.

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