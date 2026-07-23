Lawmakers push for AI ‘kill switch’ after OpenAI goes rogue

US lawmakers want to give the government the ability to quickly order the turning off of artificial intelligence (AI) tools that may threaten the public.

Congressman Ted Lieu, a Democrat, and Congressman Nathaniel Moran, a Republican, introduced a bill on Thursday called the AI Kill Switch Act.

They did so in light of OpenAI's recent admission that its AI models went out of control in an "unprecedented" way and hacked into a major repository of computer coding information.

Lieu said "it is imperative" that AI systems have a kill switch "and that the federal government has the clear authority and process to shut down rogue AI models".

"AI is going to keep advancing, and it should," Moran added. "Stewardship means making sure humans keep the capability to control the technology we build."

A representative of OpenAI, led by co-founder Sam Altman, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The company has said that it broadly wants to ensure, in part through government policy, that AI technology "benefits all of humanity."

The Kill Switch Act proposes giving the Department of Homeland Security the authority to order a private company to shut down an AI model or tool, and that the companies developing such AI technology must maintain "the technical capability to throttle, suspend, or shut them down".

Despite many tech companies having agreed to preview and share with US government agencies AI models and tools being developed, there is no requirement that they maintain a way to intervene in their activities or simply shut them off.

It also proposes to create a requirement that AI companies report to the government technological incidents or failures, as well as an official framework for responding to such incidents that will go from "initial slow down to a full shutdown".

In a statement, Lieu also cited Anthropic, OpenAI's key rival in developing more capable AI technology and tools, and recent issues its tools have presented.

He pointed to Anthropic's release of its Mythos and Fable models, saying the cyber-hacking capabilities they maintained caused the Department of Commerce to "awkwardly" invoke an export law to keep them from being made available to the public for a time.

A representative of Anthropic did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Jack Clark, a co-founder of Anthropic, last month told the BBC that he wanted more government policy around the ability to control AI development.

"You want the option to be able to take your foot off the gas and put your foot on the brake", Clark told BBC Newsnight. "Right now, it's like the AI industry has a gas pedal, but it doesn't have a brake pedal."

Lieu, in proposing the bill, said AI is currently moving from a technology that answers questions to one that takes action, "whether that be executing financial transactions or controlling transportation systems or engaging in cyber defense and offense".

The Pentagon this year said the US military was becoming an "AI-first" fighting force as part of new agreements with Google, OpenAI, Amazon, Microsoft, SpaceX, Oracle, Nvidia and the start-up Reflection.

"Unfortunately, powerful AI systems can go rogue, behave in extremely dangerous ways, or even resist human intervention."

The Kill Switch Act, he said, will ensure there is a method for the government to quickly intervene in such a situation.

The bill has received public support from several technology and AI safety groups, including The AI Policy Network, Americans for Responsible Innovation, ControlAI, AI and National Security Lead, and The Alliance for Secure AI.

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