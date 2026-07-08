OpenAI gets US approval for broad GPT-5.6 rollout, Axios reports

The U.S. Department of Commerce ​has approved a broad ‌launch of OpenAI's advanced GPT 5.6 model, Axios reported on Tuesday, ​citing a person familiar with ​the matter.

OpenAI expects to do ⁠a wide release of ​GPT 5.6 this week following additional ​testing and meetings between the company and government officials, the report said.

Reuters ​could not immediately verify ​the report.

OpenAI, White House, and the U.S. ‌Department of Commerce did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Last month, OpenAI said ​it ​was delaying a ⁠full public launch of GPT‑5.6 at the ​U.S. government's request, limiting ​the ⁠AI model's initial access to a small group of vetted ⁠partners ​whose details were shared ​with the authorities.

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