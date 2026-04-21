Madonna offers reward for return of missing Coachella costume

Madonna has offered a reward for the return of the outfit she wore on stage at Coachella last weekend, after several of her vintage costume pieces went missing following the festival.

"These aren't just clothes, they are part of my history," the Queen of Pop wrote on Instagram.

Among them were the purple jacket, corset and dress she wore during her surprise guest appearance with Sabrina Carpenter at the California event on Friday night.

"I'm hoping and praying that some kind soul will find these items and reach out to my team," Madonna wrote, adding that she was "offering a reward for their safe return".

The outfits are particularly special to the singer because she wore the same boots, corset and jacket during her Coachella performance 20 years ago.

"It's like a full-circle moment, very meaningful for me," she told the crowd as an adoring Carpenter looked on.

Several other items from Madonna's personal archive "from the same era" have also disappeared, she wrote.

In a statement, the Indio Police Department said clothes and jewellerywere last seen "on a golf cart" on the festival grounds at 01:30 local time on Saturday.

It added that there was "no evidence to suggest the bags were intentionally stolen", but they may have fallen off the cart on the way to being loaded onto a bus.

During the performance, Madonna and Carpenter sang duets of Vogue and Like A Prayer.

Madonna also debuted a song from her forthcoming album Confessions II, a sequel to 2005's Confessions On A Dancefloor, which is due to be released in July.

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