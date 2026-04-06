Mahama endorses ADB at Kwahu Business Summit

Audio By Carbonatix
The Agricultural Development Bank (ADB) has once again received a significant endorsement from President John Mahama.
He described ADB PLC as his bank during a tour of the exhibition stands at the ongoing Kwahu Business Forum.
The remark, made at the Bank’s stand, drew attention across the exhibition grounds and is being seen as a strong expression of confidence in ADB’s evolving role in Ghana’s financial and economic landscape.
The President, who met with officials of the Bank, commended ADB for its contributions to enterprise development, financial inclusion, and sustained support for agriculture and MSMEs, widely regarded as the backbone of the Ghanaian economy.
The Kwahu Business Forum has, in recent years, become an important platform for engagement between businesses and government, bringing together entrepreneurs, investors, policymakers, and financial institutions to explore opportunities for growth.
ADB has been repositioned as a universal bank, expanding beyond its traditional agribusiness focus to strengthen its digital banking capabilities and customer experience under its “Beyond Banking” agenda.
At the stand, officials showcased a range of financial solutions tailored to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises and corporate clients, while reaffirming the Bank’s continued commitment to agribusiness financing.
Participants at the forum described the President’s endorsement as strategic and timely, noting the significant turnaround in the Bank’s performance and a clearer direction in an increasingly competitive banking sector.
President Mahama, in his engagements at the forum, reiterated his administration’s commitment to creating a business environment that supports private-sector growth, indicating that institutions such as the ADB would play a central role in driving economic expansion.
For ADB, the endorsement represents a major boost to its brand-building agenda, reinforcing stakeholder confidence as the Bank continues its transformation journey to deepen its contribution to national development.
The Bank is on course to implement its strategic vision to be among the top 3 banks in Ghana, globally admired for its people, processes, and performance.
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