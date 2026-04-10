Mahama nominates Pamela Graham as Auditor-General

President John Dramani Mahama has nominated Pamela Graham, a distinguished figure in public finance, to lead the Audit Service as the new Auditor-General.

The high-profile nomination was formalised through a communication from the Secretary to the President and has been submitted to the Council of State for the constitutionally mandated consultative process.

The decision comes at a critical juncture for the Presidency, which is reportedly seeking to revitalise key governance bodies and rebuild public confidence in the state’s financial oversight mechanisms.

The selection of Ms. Graham is a central pillar of a broader strategy to ensure more stringent monitoring of public expenditure. Known for her "strong reputation for integrity and professionalism", Ms. Graham is widely regarded as an expert in institutional governance and public financial management..

In accordance with Article 70(1)(b) of the 1992 Constitution, the President’s power to appoint an Auditor-General is not unilateral; it requires the formal advice of the Council of State.

The Council is expected to convene in the coming days to deliberate on Graham’s credentials and provide the necessary advice to the President. If the consultation is successful, Ms. Graham will step into a role that serves as the linchpin of Ghana’s accountability framework, tasked with auditing all public accounts and enforcing compliance across every state institution.

Should her appointment be confirmed, Pamela Graham will replace Johnson Akuamoah Asiedu, who has held the mantle since September 2021. Mr Asiedu’s tenure has seen several high-profile audits, but the incoming administration appears set on a fresh start under Ms. Graham’s leadership.

Industry observers have noted that the transition signals a more aggressive posture towards financial irregularities, with Graham expected to bring a "forensic lens" to the auditing of the national coffers.

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