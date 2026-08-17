Malta Guinness’ We Move Platform hits Bukom arena with the second edition of Dance with Vim

On Friday, 7th August 2026, Ghana's leading non-alcoholic malt drink brought the second edition of its Dance With Vim competition to Bukom Arena in Accra, turning Ghana's most storied boxing venue into a battleground for grit and rhythm.

Bukom has seen its fair share of legendary nights. It is the home of champions, a community that has produced many of Ghana’s boxing greats through grit, footwork and the refusal to stay down.

On this night, the arena traded gloves for grooves, and it was a fitting choice of ground.

Bukom has always been about “vim”, that unmistakably Ghanaian word for energy, drive, and the will to keep going no matter what, and that is exactly what Dance With Vim came to celebrate.

The arena filled with dance lovers, Malta Guinness fans and curious onlookers drawn in by the promise of a high-energy competition.

Holding the whole night together was media personality Giovanni Caleb, whose energy behind the mic has become something of a signature at Malta Guinness events.

He kept the crowd engaged between rounds, hyped up the contestants and made sure every performance landed with the audience the way it deserved to.

Behind every call on the night was a judging panel that knew exactly what it was looking for. Official Starter, the viral dance sensation whose market-square routines have earned him fans as far as a shout-out from Burna Boy, brought a street-level eye for authenticity.

Beside him sat dance artist and instructor Nana Afriyie, whose trained eye held every crew to the standard the Dance With Vim stage has come to be known for.

With the judges in place, the battle rounds took center stage.

Three crews had risen above the rest: GMC Dance Group, Think Twice Dance Group and Street Heroes. GMC and Think Twice went first, trading sharp, punchy routines that had the front rows on their feet before Think Twice edged ahead, sending GMC to the bronze spot.

Then came the final battle everyone had been waiting for: Think Twice against Street Heroes. It was the kind of face-off that made the whole arena hold its breath between counts, with Street Heroes answering every move with something sharper until the judges made the call that sent them to the top.

By the time the scores were tallied, anticipation had taken over the arena. When the winners were finally announced, Malta Guinness made good on its promise that perseverance gets rewarded.

Street Heroes were crowned champions of the second edition of Dance With Vim, walking away with the top prize of GH₵5,000. Think Twice Dance Group claimed second place and GH₵3,000, while GMC Dance Group rounded out the podium in third with GH₵2,000.

What made Dance With Vim resonate wasn’t just the choreography or the competition format; it was how naturally it fit into the story Malta Guinness has been telling all year. We Move isn't a slogan the brand tacked onto an event; it's a lens the brand is using to spotlight real people pushing forward, whether that's in a workshop, behind a market stall, or in the everyday hustle of Ghanaian life. At Bukom Arena, that story simply took the form of a dance floor.

As the last performance wrapped and the crowd spilt back out into the Accra night, one thing was clear: whatever the challenge, whatever the beat, Ghana keeps moving, and Malta Guinness will be right there, cheering it on.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.