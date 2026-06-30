Methodist Church extends prayers, support to flood victims in Accra

The Methodist Church Ghana has issued a heartfelt message of prayer, compassion, and practical support to individuals and families affected by the recent devastating floods in parts of Accra.

In an official statement signed by the Most Rev. Prof. Johnson K. Asamoah-Gyadu, Presiding Bishop of the Methodist Church Ghana, the Church expressed deep concern over the suffering caused by the heavy rains and flooding.

“Our thoughts and prayers are extended to all who are affected by the deluge in parts of Accra as a result of the rains. I pray that help will come quickly for those trapped in various locations and those who have lost valuables,” the statement read in part.

The Church also encouraged its ministers to provide both material and physical support to those in need, including opening church facilities to serve as temporary shelters where necessary.

“Our ministers are encouraged to provide whatever material and physical support they can mobilize for those needing help, including, where needed, opening up church facilities to house those needing temporary accommodation,” the statement added.

The Presiding Bishop concluded with a prayerful assurance, saying:

“May the Lord be with His people in their distress.”

This message of solidarity comes as many communities in Accra continue to grapple with the impact of the floods, with several homes and roads still submerged.

The Methodist Church Ghana joins other faith-based organisations in offering both spiritual encouragement and practical assistance to those affected.

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