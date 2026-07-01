Mexico beat 10-man Ecuador to set up potential tie with England

Mexico cruised into the last 16 of the World Cup with a comfortable victory over Ecuador in a weather-delayed contest at the Azteca Stadium.

Goals from Julian Quinones and Raul Jimenez gave the co-hosts a healthy advantage in a breathless first half, and they produced a controlled display after the break to win their first knockout game since 1986.

It means manager Javier Aguirre's side will again have the advantage of playing in Mexico City, when they meet either England or DR Congo in the next round on Sunday evening (01:00 BST on Monday).

A thunderstorm in Mexico's capital had pushed the kick-off back by an hour, but once the storm clouds cleared, Ecuador found themselves unable to contend with the fervent atmosphere and a home side that started like a whirlwind.

Mexico carved out four chances in the first 10 minutes, and while John Yeboah hit the woodwork for Ecuador, they were distinctly second-best and unable to match Mexico's intensity across the pitch.

It was as strong a start as Mexico have made to any World Cup game in terms of chances created since the 1966 edition, and their passionate supporters did not have to wait long to be rewarded with an opening goal.

Colombia-born winger Quinones escaped down the left and cut inside before dispatching an unerring shot beyond Ecuador goalkeeper Hernan Galindez and into the roof of the net.

It was Quinones' third goal of the tournament, and he turned provider shortly after when Wolves forward Jimenez found the top corner to ruthlessly punish a mistake by Ecuador centre-back Joel Ordonez on the edge of his own penalty area.

Sebastian Beccacece's side improved considerably after half-time, but Gonzalo Plata's flick wide was the closest they came to reducing their arrears.

And an already disappointing affair for Ecuador ended on a sour note when, with the game over as a contest, Piero Hincapie became the second player at this tournament after Paraguay's Miguel Almiron to be shown a red card for covering his mouth while speaking to an opponent in stoppage time.

Analysis: Mexico's Azteca advantage

With four wins from four matches, Mexico have now scored eight goals and are yet to concede in a faultless start to this year's tournament.

And while they came into this contest with a dreadful record of losing in eight of their previous nine attempts to go beyond the first knockout stage, the Azteca Stadium provided the perfect counter-balance.

In 89 competitive matches at their preferred home, Mexico have now won 70 times and lost only twice.

That record is all the more formidable in the World Cup.

In 1970, they played all three group stage matches there without conceding a goal before being knocked out in Toluca by an Italy side that went on to lose to Brazil in the final.

The 1986 tournament followed a similar pattern - meaning Mexico are yet to lose any of their 10 finals matches at the famous venue.

And for those in the England or DR Congo camps watching on, it will be easy to understand why, in any analysis of this encounter with Ecuador.

With over 80,000 fans turning the venue into a sea of green hours before kick-off, Mexico were clearly galvanised by the electric atmosphere, swarming all over their opponents in the early stages.

The Azteca also presents another unusual challenge: it stands at more than 2,000 metres above sea level. While playing at that altitude is normal for many of their players, it will likely prove a huge disadvantage to those unaccustomed to such conditions.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.