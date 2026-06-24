MP cuts sod for ultra-modern clinic project in Yaala No. 2

Residents of Yaala No. 2 in the Wa East Constituency of the Upper West Region have expressed immense joy and appreciation for their Member of Parliament, Dr. Godfred Seidu Jasaw, following the commencement of an ultra-modern clinic project to improve healthcare delivery in the community.

The lawmaker officially cut sod for the construction of the facility, marking the beginning of a project that residents say will address one of the community's longstanding challenges: access to quality healthcare services.

For years, hundreds of residents in Yaala No. 2 and surrounding communities have struggled to access adequate healthcare due to the absence of a well-equipped health facility. Many have had to travel long distances to seek medical attention, a situation that often delays treatment and places additional financial burdens on families.

Despite repeated appeals by community members and local health authorities, little progress had been made to resolve the challenge.

However, hopes have now been renewed following the intervention of Dr. Jasaw, who has prioritised healthcare improvement as a key component of his development agenda for the constituency.

The Member of Parliament noted that access to quality healthcare remains a fundamental right and assured residents that the project forms part of broader efforts to improve the living conditions of people across the constituency.

According to him, the construction of the clinic will not only bring healthcare services closer to residents. Still, it will also help reduce preventable deaths, improve maternal and child healthcare, and enhance emergency response in the area.

Dr. Jasaw further stressed that the project demonstrates his commitment to addressing the critical needs of constituents and ensuring that no community is left behind in the development process.

He indicated that the facility would be equipped with the necessary infrastructure to provide efficient healthcare services and create a conducive working environment for health professionals.

The facility is expected to comprise a consulting room, an outpatient department (OPD), a delivery room, two-unit nurses' accommodation, a two-unit washroom facility, and other essential units required for effective healthcare delivery.

The MP also reiterated his determination to continue investing in the health sector, highlighting some of his previous interventions, including the donation of medical equipment and support for health facilities across the constituency.

Health professionals in the community welcomed the initiative and commended both the Member of Parliament and the government for responding to a challenge that has persisted for many years.

They noted that the lack of adequate infrastructure has made their work difficult and discouraged some health workers from accepting postings to the area.

According to them, the new facility and accommodation units will help attract and retain qualified health personnel, ultimately improving healthcare outcomes for residents.

While expressing optimism about the project, they appealed to the contractor to expedite work and ensure the facility is completed within the schedule to enable residents to begin benefiting from the services as soon as possible.

Community members also praised Dr. Jasaw for what they described as a visionary intervention that will have a lasting impact on the lives of residents.

They expressed confidence that the project would significantly improve access to healthcare, reduce the hardships associated with travelling long distances for treatment, and contribute to the overall development of the community.

Residents further pledged their support for the successful execution of the project and called on all stakeholders to work together to ensure its timely completion.

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