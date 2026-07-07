Nana Ama Bonsu assumes stool name Nana Yaa Akyaa II after enstoolment as Asantehemaa

Nana Ama Bonsu has officially assumed the stool name Nana Yaa Akyaa II following her enstoolment as the 15th Asantehemaa of the Asante Kingdom.

The enstoolment and customary rites were performed on Monday, July 6, 2026, marking a significant milestone in the succession process after she was introduced to and accepted by the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, as the next Queen Mother of Asanteman.

Nana Yaa Akyaa II succeeds the late Nana Konadu Yiadom III, who passed away in August 2025 after serving as Asantehemaa from 2017.

The office of the Asantehemaa is one of the most influential traditional institutions in the governance and cultural heritage of the Asante Kingdom. As the highest-ranking woman in Asanteman, the Queen Mother plays a pivotal role in preserving customs and traditions while serving as a key adviser to the Asantehene.

Among her most important constitutional responsibilities is the nomination of a successor to the Golden Stool whenever the office of the Asantehene becomes vacant, making the position central to the continuity of the Asante monarchy.

Nana Yaa Akyaa II joins a long line of distinguished Queen Mothers who have occupied the revered stool since the founding of the Asante Kingdom.

The first Asantehemaa was Nana Nyaako Kusiamoa, who reigned from 1701 to 1722. She was succeeded by Nana Nkatia Abamo (1722–1740), Nana Akua Afriyie (1740–1768), Nana Konadu Yiadom I (1768–1809), Nana Akosua Adoma (1809–1819), Nana Ama Serwaa (1819–1828), Nana Yaa Dufie (1828–1836), Nana Afua Sarpon (1836–1857), Nana Afua Kobi I (1857–1884), Nana Yaa Akyaa I (1884–1917), Nana Konadu Yiadom II (1917–1945), Nana Ama Serwaa Nyarko (1945–1977), Nana Afua Serwaa Kobi Ampem II (1977–2016), and Nana Konadu Yiadom III (2017–2025).

Her assumption of the stool name Nana Yaa Akyaa II revives a historic name last borne by Nana Yaa Akyaa I, who served as Asantehemaa between 1884 and 1917.

Following the completion of the remaining customary rites, including her formal outdooring before the Asanteman Traditional Council, Nana Yaa Akyaa II will fully assume her responsibilities as the 15th Asantehemaa of the Asante Kingdom.

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