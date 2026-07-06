Nana Ama Bonsu outdoored as 15th Asantehemaa following passing of Nana Konadu Yiadom III

Nana Ama Bonsu has been officially outdoored as the new Asantehemaa (Queen Mother of Asante), succeeding the late Nana Konadu Yiadom III.

The traditional ceremony took place on Monday, July 6, 2026, at the Manhyia Palace in Kumasi, marking a significant moment in the history of the Asante Kingdom.

Her unveiling as the 15th Asantehemaa brings an end to the period of transition following the passing of Nana Konadu Yiadom III, who served as the 14th Asantehemaa until she died in 2025.

The installation of a new Asantehemaa became necessary after the demise of Nana Konadu Yiadom III, whose passing created a vacancy in one of the most important traditional positions within Asanteman.

The Asantehemaa occupies a highly influential role in the governance and preservation of the Asante Kingdom. Beyond being the Queen Mother, she is the custodian of the royal lineage and plays a central role in the selection and nomination of an Asantehene when the Golden Stool becomes vacant.

The position also carries significant responsibility in promoting Asante customs, advising traditional leadership and safeguarding the interests of women, children and the wider Asante community.

Nana Konadu Yiadom III was installed as Asantehemaa in 2017 by Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, following the passing of Nana Afia Kobi Serwaa Ampem II, who was the mother of the Asantehene and one of the longest-serving queen mothers in Asante history.

The public presentation of Nana Ama Bonsu is therefore seen as a continuation of the centuries-old traditional leadership structure of the Asante Kingdom.

Further details about the background and profile of the new Asantehemaa are expected to be made public by the Manhyia Palace soon.

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