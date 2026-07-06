Who is Nana Ama Bonsu, the new Asantehemaa?

Nana Ama Bonsu, a respected businesswoman and member of the Manhyia Royal Family, has been nominated as the next Asantehemaa, marking the beginning of her journey to become the 15th Queen Mother of the Asante Kingdom.

Her presentation to Otumfuo Osei Tutu II at the Manhyia Palace in Kumasi on Monday represents the first major customary step toward her enstoolment in accordance with Asante tradition.

Profile

Nana Ama Bonsu comes from one of the most distinguished lineages in Asante history.

She is a direct granddaughter of Prempeh I, the Asantehene who, together with the legendary Yaa Asantewaa, was captured and exiled to the Seychelles by the British following the Anglo-Asante conflicts at the turn of the 20th century.

She is also a niece of Prempeh II and the biological sister of the late Nana Akwasi Agyemang, who served as Chief Executive of the Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly and was widely respected for his contributions to public service.

Within the royal family, Nana Ama Bonsu is regarded as a widely accepted and respected choice for the revered position.

She is admired for her humility, affable personality, patience and calm disposition—qualities many believe are essential for the office of Asantehemaa, which demands wisdom, diplomacy and moral authority.

Jubilation at Asantehemaa’s palace

There was wild jubilation at the Manhyia Palace following her introduction to Otumfuo. The royal maidens, known as the ‘Mmodwoafo’, at the Queen’s palace serenaded Nana Ama Bonsu as she was outdoored to and welcomed by other members of the royal family and the public.

The royal atumpan drums rolled loudly at the palace to herald the new Queen as the people heralded and chanted to her announcement.

The Role of Asantehemaa

Under Asante custom, a nominee for the office of Asantehemaa is expected to be a mature woman who has reached menopause, reflecting the traditional expectation that the occupant of the stool should possess the wisdom, experience, and emotional maturity required for the role.

The office of the Asantehemaa is one of the most influential institutions in the governance and cultural heritage of the Asante Kingdom.

The Queen Mother serves as the highest-ranking woman in Asanteman and plays a central role in preserving the kingdom's traditions and values.

One of her most significant constitutional responsibilities is the nomination of a successor to the Golden Stool whenever the office of the Asantehene becomes vacant. Her voice carries considerable weight in the succession process, making the office pivotal to the continuity of the Asante monarchy.

Beyond succession matters, the Asantehemaa is the leader of women across the kingdom and a trusted adviser to the Asantehene. She also plays an important role in conflict resolution, particularly in matters involving marriage, family disputes, and customary issues brought before the traditional authority.

What’s next?

The next stage of the process is expected later this week when the Asantehene formally presents and outdoors the nominee before the Asanteman Traditional Council. That ceremony will complete the customary rites leading to her installation as Asantehemaa.

Upon the successful completion of the remaining customary rites and her formal outdooring before the Asanteman Traditional Council, Nana Ama Bonsu will become the 15th Asantehemaa.

She will succeed the late Konadu Yiadom III, who passed away in August 2025, and assume one of the most revered and influential traditional offices in Ghana.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.