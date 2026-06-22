NCPTA backs GES ban on extravagant graduation ceremonies in basic schools

The National Council of Parent-Teacher Associations (NCPTA) has thrown its support behind the Ghana Education Service’s (GES) decision to ban what it describes as extravagant graduation ceremonies for Kindergarten and Primary Six pupils.

In a statement signed by its General Secretary, Gapson Kofi Raphael, the Council said the move is not intended to prevent celebrations but rather to restore the true purpose of education in the country’s pre-tertiary schools.

“NCPTA stands with GES on banning extravagant KG and Primary 6 graduations. This is not against celebration. It is about restoring purpose,” the statement said.

The Council argued that schools are primarily institutions for learning, character development, discipline and the promotion of national values, and should not be turned into platforms for excessive display and commercialisation.

“Schools are for learning, character, discipline, and national identity – not for clout and commercialization. When 5-year-olds learn that success is gowns and applause, we lose the soul of education,” it stated.

The NCPTA cited the words of Ghana’s first President, Dr Kwame Nkrumah, who said, “The purpose of education is to develop the intellect, and the moral and spiritual character of the child.”

It also referenced former Prime Minister Dr K.A. Busia’s warning that “Freedom without responsibility is a licence for disaster,” as well as an African proverb that emphasises the collective responsibility of society in raising children.

According to the Council, one of the key reasons for supporting the ban is the need to address indiscipline at its roots.

“Entitlement starts early. A child trained in vanity at KG becomes the SHS student who disrespects teachers at 17. Discipline is love with boundaries,” the statement noted.

The NCPTA further called on parents, particularly fathers, to play a more active role in instilling discipline and values in their children at home.

“Parents, especially fathers, must correct at home before teachers correct in class,” it added.

The Council warned that if the practice of lavish graduation ceremonies is left unchecked, it could contribute to growing indiscipline in schools and communities while undermining the core purpose of education.

It therefore urged stakeholders to prioritise character development over outward displays.

“Let’s choose discipline over decoration. Character over gowns. That is how we build Ghana, one responsible citizen at a time,” the statement added.

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