NDC suspends Awutu Senya East Chairman for five months

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has suspended the Constituency Chairman for Awutu Senya East from office for five months following a petition filed by the area's Member of Parliament, Phillis Naa Koryoo Okunor.

In a letter dated July 22, 2026, and signed by the party's General Secretary, Fifi Fiavi Kwetey, the Functional Executive Committee (FEC) said the decision followed its consideration of a petition filed by the MP and recommendations from the Central Regional Council of Elders.

According to the letter, the FEC, at its meeting on July 21, 2026, found sufficient grounds to invoke Articles 48(4) and 48(6) of the NDC Constitution.

"Accordingly, you are hereby suspended from your position as Constituency Chairman of Awutu Senya East Constituency for a period of five (5) months, effective immediately," the letter stated.

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The party has also referred the matter to its National Disciplinary Committee for investigation and any further action deemed appropriate under the party's constitution.

During the period of suspension, the chairman has been directed not to perform any duties or exercise any authority associated with the office until the disciplinary process is concluded or the party issues further directives.

The letter further indicated that copies of the petition submitted by the MP and the report of the Central Regional Council of Elders had been attached to the suspension notice.

The NDC did not disclose the specific allegations contained in the petition or the Council of Elders' report.

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