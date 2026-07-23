NDC suspends Awutu Senya East Chairman for five months

Audio By Carbonatix
The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has suspended the Constituency Chairman for Awutu Senya East from office for five months following a petition filed by the area's Member of Parliament, Phillis Naa Koryoo Okunor.
In a letter dated July 22, 2026, and signed by the party's General Secretary, Fifi Fiavi Kwetey, the Functional Executive Committee (FEC) said the decision followed its consideration of a petition filed by the MP and recommendations from the Central Regional Council of Elders.
According to the letter, the FEC, at its meeting on July 21, 2026, found sufficient grounds to invoke Articles 48(4) and 48(6) of the NDC Constitution.
"Accordingly, you are hereby suspended from your position as Constituency Chairman of Awutu Senya East Constituency for a period of five (5) months, effective immediately," the letter stated.
READ ALSO: NDC’s Elections 2026: Looming leadership shake-up as 9 executive seats face uncertainty
The party has also referred the matter to its National Disciplinary Committee for investigation and any further action deemed appropriate under the party's constitution.
During the period of suspension, the chairman has been directed not to perform any duties or exercise any authority associated with the office until the disciplinary process is concluded or the party issues further directives.
The letter further indicated that copies of the petition submitted by the MP and the report of the Central Regional Council of Elders had been attached to the suspension notice.
The NDC did not disclose the specific allegations contained in the petition or the Council of Elders' report.
Latest Stories
-
Gold Board recorded GH¢909m operational surplus from its own activities, not taxpayers’ funds – Sammy Gyamfi
53 seconds
-
Klopp starts Germany reign by threatening to quit
4 minutes
-
‘It’s love in the middle of a disaster’: The couple who married in typhoon floods
5 minutes
-
Ex-porn star elected senator in Colombia, promises to fight for adult-content creators’ rights
7 minutes
-
Chris Brown pleads guilty to affray over nightclub incident
7 minutes
-
Ato Forson hits back at minority criticisms over low expenditure
13 minutes
-
Glasgow 2026: Abeku Jackson breaks national record, makes reserves list for semis in 50m backstroke
21 minutes
-
Ejisu Assembly members locked out as no-confidence bid against MCE stalls
27 minutes
-
Ato Forson says Big Push contractors not owed despite spending GH¢6.5bn of GH¢30bn allocation
42 minutes
-
Sammy Gyamfi rebuts Abena Osei-Asare’s claims linking GoldBod to BoG losses
1 hour
-
Government will take back GHS58 million spent on Black Stars when FIFA pays World Cup appearance fee – Finance Minister
1 hour
-
Motion to pass vote of no confidence against Ejisu MCE Jerryne Asante set for today
1 hour
-
Veep joins Sister Cities’ 70th anniversary in Washington, calls for stronger Africa partnerships
1 hour
-
Why Rogers and Palmer will thrive together in Alonso’s Chelsea
1 hour
-
Tech titan ordered to pay ex-wife $644m in divorce settlement
1 hour