No region will be neglected because of its voting pattern – Mahama

Audio By Carbonatix
President John Dramani Mahama has reaffirmed his administration's commitment to equitable national development, insisting that no region will be neglected because of its electoral choices.
The President made the remarks on Thursday, July 16, during the sod-cutting ceremony for the construction of a 24-Hour Economy Market at Juapong in the Volta Region.
Addressing residents, chiefs and other stakeholders, Mr Mahama rejected suggestions that some parts of the country receive less development because of how they vote. He stressed that his government has a responsibility to govern in the interest of every Ghanaian, regardless of political affiliation or geographical location.
"Let me assure you that this government that I lead does not regard the Volta Region merely as a region of loyal political support. We reject the notion that any part of Ghana should be taken for granted or left behind because of its electoral choices.
"Our mandate given to us by the people of Ghana is to govern the country for every Ghanaian, and our commitment to the Volta Region is founded on fairness and equity," he said.
The Juapong market project forms part of the government's wider 24-Hour Economy initiative, which seeks to stimulate trade, create jobs and expand economic activity beyond the traditional working day through the development of modern commercial infrastructure.
The event attracted a large number of chiefs, market women, youth groups and residents, many of whom welcomed the project as a major step towards improving trading conditions and supporting economic growth in the South Tongu District.
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