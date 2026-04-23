NSMQ 2026 regional competitions rescheduled to after WASSCE

Audio By Carbonatix
Organisers of the National Science & Maths Quiz (NSMQ) have revised the schedule for the 2026 regional competitions, moving them to a period after the West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE).
Traditionally, the regional contests are held before WASSCE each year. However, following a review of the examination calendar and consultations with the Conference of Heads of Assisted Secondary Schools, a decision was taken to adjust the timeline.
The new arrangement is intended to allow participating students to focus fully on their final examinations without the added pressure of the competition.
Under the revised schedule, the regional competitions will take place after WASSCE and will be followed immediately by the national championship.
Organisers say further details, including the updated structure and timelines for the 2026 edition, will be communicated in due course.
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