OpenAI proposes handing Trump administration 5% stake, FT reports

OpenAI has discussed ‌giving a 5% stake to the U.S. government; the Financial Times ​has reported.

The proposed ⁠arrangement would involve ​other U.S. AI companies ​handing over a similar stake to the government, the ​report said, adding ​that it was not clear ‌if ⁠the other AI firms would be willing to do so.

Reuters ​could ​not ⁠immediately verify the report.

OpenAI and the White ​House did not ​immediately ⁠respond to Reuters requests for comments outside ⁠regular ​business hours.

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