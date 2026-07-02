Audio By Carbonatix
OpenAI has discussed giving a 5% stake to the U.S. government; the Financial Times has reported.
The proposed arrangement would involve other U.S. AI companies handing over a similar stake to the government, the report said, adding that it was not clear if the other AI firms would be willing to do so.
Reuters could not immediately verify the report.
OpenAI and the White House did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comments outside regular business hours.
DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.
Tags:
DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.
Latest Stories
-
Lethal Weapon actor Danny Glover reveals Alzheimer’s diagnosis
18 minutes
-
US, Iran talks conclude in Doha, focused on Strait of Hormuz
27 minutes
-
German prosecutors arrest man accused of ordering killings during Rwanda genocide
37 minutes
-
World Bank backs Nigeria 2026–2032 plan with $1.25 billion to spur jobs, private investment
46 minutes
-
South African manufacturing sentiment worsens in June, Absa PMI shows
54 minutes
-
Oil falls for a third straight day after US, Iran talks conclude in Doha
1 hour
-
World Bank approves Morocco clean energy project after ending climate lending target
1 hour
-
Balogun scores and is sent off as US reach last 16
1 hour
-
Government begins process to bring home Ghanaian killed in South Africa
2 hours
-
We expect urgent action – Ghana presses AU over xenophobic attacks after citizen killed in South Africa
2 hours
-
OpenAI proposes handing Trump administration 5% stake, FT reports
2 hours
-
Funeral Invitation: Elder Dr. (Pharm.) Samuel Kwasi Nkansah
3 hours
-
Oil prices fall 1% to 4-month lows as progress in US-Iran talks cools supply concerns
5 hours
-
Mass school kidnappings in Nigeria in recent years
5 hours
-
Over 900 arrested during South African anti-migrant protests
5 hours