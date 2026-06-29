Photos: Heavy flooding leaves parts of Afienya submerged

Hundreds of residents in Afienya, a suburb of Accra, are reportedly trapped in their homes following severe flooding caused by heavy overnight rains on Sunday.

Some residents told JoyNews that they were trapped in their homes and unable to move on the morning of Monday, 29 June.

Former Assembly Member for the area, Habib Awudu Mohammed, says Afienya had not witnessed flooding on such a scale in the past 16 years.

Below are photos from the affected areas.

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