Politics is a spiritual exercise, not just strategy – Afenyo-Markin

Minority Leader, Alexander Afenyo-Markin

Minority Leader, Alexander Afenyo-Markin, has urged newly elected New Patriotic Party (NPP) constituency executives in the Central Region to approach politics with faith, unity, and determination as the party prepares for the 2028 general elections.

Addressing the executives, the Member of Parliament for Effutu stressed that political success requires more than strategy and hard work, urging party members to seek divine guidance while strengthening grassroots structures.

“Politics is a spiritual exercise, don’t do it with naked eyes. Call on your God, and He will come to your aid at your crossroads,” he said.

He further called on members to remain united, put aside their differences, and work collectively towards rebuilding the party and securing victory in the 2028 elections.

The Minority Leader emphasised that unity, discipline, and commitment at the constituency level would be critical to the NPP’s efforts to return to power.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.