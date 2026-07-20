Audio By Carbonatix
Minority Leader, Alexander Afenyo-Markin, has urged newly elected New Patriotic Party (NPP) constituency executives in the Central Region to approach politics with faith, unity, and determination as the party prepares for the 2028 general elections.
Addressing the executives, the Member of Parliament for Effutu stressed that political success requires more than strategy and hard work, urging party members to seek divine guidance while strengthening grassroots structures.
“Politics is a spiritual exercise, don’t do it with naked eyes. Call on your God, and He will come to your aid at your crossroads,” he said.
He further called on members to remain united, put aside their differences, and work collectively towards rebuilding the party and securing victory in the 2028 elections.
The Minority Leader emphasised that unity, discipline, and commitment at the constituency level would be critical to the NPP’s efforts to return to power.
Latest Stories
-
Ryanair profits drop as Iran war puts off passengers and lifts fuel costs
11 seconds
-
BoG warns rising transport, haulage costs and potential fare hikes could fuel inflation
29 seconds
-
Eight worshippers die in crush at Burundi preacher’s gathering
1 minute
-
Wontumi Samreboi Case: Full charges under Minerals and Mining Act
1 minute
-
Lamine Yamal ‘completes football’ at 19 as Argentina betray Messi
2 minutes
-
Boy, 13, dies during World Cup celebrations in Spain
3 minutes
-
Politics is a spiritual exercise, not just strategy – Afenyo-Markin
4 minutes
-
Trump says US strikes hit Iran in ‘honour’ of American soldiers killed
5 minutes
-
Suriname’s Ambassador to Ghana to headline COMSSAFEST 2026 seminar
8 minutes
-
Ghana’s rural banking story is one of greatest innovations in financial inclusion – First Deputy Governor
9 minutes
-
31 aspirants file nominations for Volta Regional NPP executive elections
14 minutes
-
CAGG rejects claim that galamsey impunity is over, demands tougher action against illegal miners
31 minutes
-
Gender Ministry, OR Foundation explore partnership to support kayayei and vulnerable women
52 minutes
-
Arrests over false publications risk reviving criminal libel – Sulemana Braimah
1 hour
-
See the areas that will be affected by ECG’s planned maintenance on July 20-21
1 hour