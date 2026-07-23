Imprison all NPP MPs, we will still hold you accountable – Afenyo-Markin to government

Audio By Carbonatix
Minority Leader Alexander Afenyo-Markin has accused the government of intimidating critics and failing to deliver on key campaign promises, and worsening the economic hardship facing Ghanaians.
Reacting to the 2026 Mid-Year budget statement presented by the Finance Minister, Dr Cassiel Ato Forson, in Parliament on Thursday, July 23, Mr Afenyo-Markin claimed the government had become intolerant of criticism and was using threats of prosecution to silence dissent.
"When people criticise you, you threaten them. A lot of my MPs here have been threatened. You are threatening Members of Parliament with prosecution," he said.
The Minority Leader insisted that such actions would not stop the opposition from scrutinising the government's actions.
"You can decide to imprison every MP. It will not shut us down. We will criticise you. We will hold your feet to the fire, and we will make sure you account for every cedi you spend."
Mr Afenyo-Markin said that the governing National Democratic Congress (NDC) would lose power at the next general election.
"The good news is that you are on your way to opposition," he said.
"You should begin thinking deeply because the Nsawam Prison cells will not be locked up. They will open widely for you. They will swallow many of you."
He alleged that the government's handling of public procurement could expose some officials to legal consequences in the future.
"From what we are seeing in public procurement, your situation will be worse. So be careful."
The Minority Leader also accused the government of pursuing a hidden political agenda instead of focusing on delivering on its promises.
"You claim you want a third term. Third term? You are not performing."
Addressing the Finance Minister, he said, "Ato Forson, you are here presenting a budget, and beneath it is a third-term agenda where you are going to spend money for people to be calling for a third term."
"We are watching you with eagle eyes."
Mr Afenyo-Markin urged the government to concentrate on implementing its flagship 24-hour economy policy rather than, in his view, pursuing political objectives.
"Focus on the 24-hour economy. You promised one job, three shifts. You promised industrialisation."
He also criticised the decision to discontinue the One District, One Factory (1D1F) initiative.
"Ghanaian businesses have lost confidence in you. You cancelled the 1D1F, which was creating opportunities for the private sector. In its place, there are no policy alternatives."
According to the Minority leader, Ghanaians are more concerned about their living conditions than economic figures presented in Parliament.
"We are not interested in the books. We are interested in the economy in our pockets."
"People are suffering. People need jobs."
He said that even some members of the governing party were struggling economically despite publicly supporting the government's policies.
"A lot of them are hungry," he said.
"They can't go back home. And you are here saying we should praise you. Who will not praise you? It is the same old story."
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