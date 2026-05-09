President Mahama cuts sod for Green City Housing project, announces major housing reset

Audio By Carbonatix
President John Mahama has cut sod for the Green City Housing Project in the Ashanti Region, describing the initiative as a major step in Ghana’s efforts to tackle the country’s growing housing deficit and deliver affordable homes to citizens.
Speaking at the launch ceremony on Saturday, May 9, President Mahama said the project marked “a new phase in Ghana’s long and evolving housing journey,” whilst reiterating the government’s commitment to making decent housing accessible to all.
The Green City Housing Project, situated on 200 acres of land made available by Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, is expected to deliver more than 1,000 housing units within a planned integrated community designed around sustainability and modern urban living.
President Mahama praised the Asantehene for releasing the land for the project, describing the gesture as another demonstration of his commitment to the welfare and advancement of his people.
“The decision to site this project here is both symbolic and fitting, and we are deeply grateful to Otumfuo for your generosity in making this land available,” he said.
Ghana’s Housing Crisis
The President said Ghana’s housing challenge had become more severe over the years, citing a national housing deficit estimated at more than 1.5 million units.
According to him, rising land values, escalating construction costs and limited access to long-term financing have pushed home ownership beyond the reach of many citizens.
“If we do not act urgently and at scale, tomorrow’s housing crisis will far exceed what we are experiencing today,” he cautioned.
Diaspora Investment Opportunity
President Mahama encouraged Ghanaians living abroad to invest in the Green City Housing Project, assuring them that the homes would be delivered without the land disputes that often affect private housing arrangements.
“Here, your house will be completed before handover. You will receive your keys without litigation, disputes or the fear of demolition,” he said. He added that Otumfuo had assured government the land was free from litigation and warned against any interference with the project site.
Government to Absorb Infrastructure Costs
President Mahama further disclosed that government would absorb the cost of roads, drains and gutters within the estate under the Big Push infrastructure programme to reduce the final cost of the houses.
“If we don’t do that, they will have to add the cost onto the houses and that makes the houses more expensive,” he explained.
He commended the leadership and staff of the State Housing Company for spearheading the initiative and expressed optimism that the first phase of the project would be completed by next year.
“I look forward to returning here next year to commission Phase One of the Green City Project,” he said.
Focus on Rental Housing
President Mahama also addressed challenges within Ghana’s rental housing market, particularly the persistent demand for excessive rent advances despite legal limits.
“The law is clear, no landlord should demand more than six months’ rent advance,” he said.
However, he admitted that enforcement remained difficult because both landlords and tenants were often unwilling to report violations.
“Our goal is simple, fairness, protection and dignity for tenants, while also providing practical alternatives,” he added.
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